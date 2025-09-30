‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?

Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman locomotive pilot, officially retired today, September 30, 2025, after a pioneering 36-year job with Indian Railways. Her last journey formally ended up on a chapter that has changed gender roles in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

She joined the Central Railway in the year 1989. Her first job was as an Assistant Loco Pilot, breaking into a profession where, till then, “women were not allowed” in driving roles. Her profession coincided with the Indian Railways’ changeover from steam engine and diesel locomotives engines to electric and then high-speed trains. Over the years, she effectively piloted Rajdhani Express, Deccan Queen, and recently the Vande Bharat Express.

Surekha Yadav was born on September 2, 1965, in the Satara district of Maharashtra. She started her career working as a laborer with her father before doing her diploma in engineering. Her entry into the railways dared both limitations in infrastructure and deep-rooted social taboos.

Surekha Yadav: Firsts That Shaped the Future for Women in Railways

Surekha Yadav’s service is set by a list of historic accomplishments:

• Year 1989: Asia’s first woman Assistant Loco Pilot

• First woman to operate freight, mail/express, and high-speed trains

• 2023: First woman to pilot the Vande Bharat Express

All these milestones place the foundation for increasing gender diversity in technical roles in the Indian railway. Though, numbers and data from the Ministry of Railways illustrations that women still represent a very small portion of loco pilots in India and across Asia for that instance.

Changing Technology and Persistent Barriers

Her career echoed the development of the Indian Railways. She transitioned over three generations of locomotive technology and changed to increasing safety, effectiveness, and automation standards.

Until now, her journey also highlights persistent challenges. Uneven work hours, no fixed shifts, remote relocations, and insufficient workplace facilities continue to prevent many women from following their roles in train operations.

