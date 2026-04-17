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Home > India News > Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

Women's reservation bill defeated (298-230) after failing 2/3 majority in LS; govt drops related bills, political debate.

Women's reservation bill defeated (298-230) after failing 2/3 majority in LS. (Photo: ANI)
Women's reservation bill defeated (298-230) after failing 2/3 majority in LS. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 20:12:55 IST

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Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

The Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women’s reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority. In a division vote held during the debate on three key bills, 298 members supported the proposal while 230 voted against it, leading to its rejection. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the result, stating that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill did not pass as it did not meet the constitutional threshold for approval. The House had resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills.

While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting is required for adoption of effective clauses and motions for consideration and passing of these Bills.

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Constitution Amendment Bills affecting vital issues as enlisted in the proviso to article 368(2) of the Constitution after having been passed by the Houses of Parliament, have also to be ratified by not less than one-half of the State Legislatures.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the marathon debate on three bills. He slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women’s reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: “All INDI alliance members opposed women’s reservation using ifs and buts”: Amit Shah Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

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Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

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Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

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Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move
Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move
Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move
Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha After 298–230 Margin Amid Firm Opposition Rejection Of NDA Move

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