‘All INDI Alliance Members Opposed Women’s Reservation Using Ifs And Buts’: Amit Shah Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised opposition parties for their stand on the three bills brought by the government. He claimed that all members of the INDIA Alliance opposed the bills meant to implement women’s reservation from the 2029 general elections, saying they raised “ifs and buts.”



Replying to the marathon debate in Lok Sabha on the three bills, Amit Shah said those opposing delimitation are actually opposing an increase in SC/ST seats.



“No one has objected to the women’s reservation. But, if we see closely, all members of the INDI alliance have opposed it by using ‘ifs and but’,” he said.



Amit Shah said the government had brought three bills so that the Women’s Reservation Act is implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and the principle of one person, one vote, one value is followed.



“The purpose of these three bills is…first, the constitutional amendment aimed at empowering women should be implemented in a time-bound manner so that the 2029 elections can be held with women’s reservation; second, one person — one vote — one value… This principle, which is at the core of our Constitution and was determined by the Constituent Assembly, should be implemented in the spirit of that Constitution,” he said.



Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.



The discussion began yesterday afternoon and continued late into the night till 1.25 am.

The Home Minister had yesterday sought to allay apprehensions of opposition members about the Southern states losing their influence as a result of an increase in seats in the Lok Sabha to implement the women’s reservation Act and said while there will be about 50 per cent increase in their seats, the relative proportion in total seats will also move up.



“The biggest narrative being created is that these three bills, the Constitution Amendment Bill, bill on delimitation, and changes to the constituency election law, will harm the power of the South,” he had said.



“If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76%. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97%,” he added.



Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44.



“Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38. which will be 4.65 per cent,” he said.



Shah said Telangana has 17 seats, which is 3.13 per cent and after the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 17 to 26, which will be 3.18 per cent.



“Tamil Nadu has 49 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent,” he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier sought to allay apprehension of opposition parties over the delimitation of constituencies and the “proportionate increase” in the strength of Lok Sabha to implement the Women’s Reservation Act from the 2029 polls.



Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said he can give a guarantee or a promise about his remarks if the opposition wants, as the government’s intention is clear.



“I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West, small states or large states… this decision-making process will not discriminate against or do injustice to anyone. In the past government that was in power, in whose time the delimitation took place, there will be no change in that proportion either, and the increase will also be in the same proportion,” he said.



“If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee; if you need a promise, I make a promise… because if the intention is clear, there is no need to play games with words,” he added. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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