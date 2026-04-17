Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeared shocked during a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, following the incident where one of her supporters managed to break through the security cover and rush towards her in order to pay respects by touching her feet. A video showing the surprising episode, which has gone viral on social media recently, has sparked new debates regarding security threats to leaders in intense political events.

Mamata Banerjee Startled After Security Lapse

The West Bengal CM was making her rounds along the road with other party members and workers. There were quite a number of people there waving Trinamool Congress and Indian flags.

Suddenly, a young supporter managed to break through the ranks and ran forward towards her, kneeling down and trying to pay respects by touching her feet.

Mamata Banerjee appeared surprised at this development and stepped back, placing one hand on her chest in shock. Security officers acted immediately, seizing the man and dragging him away from the Chief Minister. Confusion followed as he was held back and taken away.

Though it helped prevent any more problems, it did show that there were flaws in crowd management. Once the incident had been resolved, Ms. Banerjee soon composed herself again, putting her hand down and continuing her padyatra. She walked on through the crowds, who shouted slogans and waved flags in support of her campaign.

TVK Chief Vijay jumps off bicycle after fan throws flowers

A video of Vijay, the head of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), leaving his bicycle suddenly and running to his security car after receiving a scare at a political rally is making its rounds on social media.

The incident happened in Kanyakumari, where Vijay had organized a political rally surrounded by many people. In the video, Vijay can be seen cycling among his supporters when suddenly he leaves his bicycle and runs towards his security personnel after being attacked with a flower ball.

The abrupt reaction caused panic briefly, prompting the intervention of security forces amid concerns of an attack. However, officials clarified that the flower ball must have been hurled as an act of goodwill.

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