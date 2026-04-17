Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was left startled during a padyatra in Jalpaiguri after a supporter breached security and rushed to touch her feet.

Mamata Banerjee was visibly startled during a padyatra (IMAGE: X)
Mamata Banerjee was visibly startled during a padyatra (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 17, 2026 18:02:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeared shocked during a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, following the incident where one of her supporters managed to break through the security cover and rush towards her in order to pay respects by touching her feet. A video showing the surprising episode, which has gone viral on social media recently, has sparked new debates regarding security threats to leaders in intense political events.

Mamata Banerjee Startled After Security Lapse

The West Bengal CM was making her rounds along the road with other party members and workers. There were quite a number of people there waving Trinamool Congress and Indian flags.

Suddenly, a young supporter managed to break through the ranks and ran forward towards her, kneeling down and trying to pay respects by touching her feet. 

Mamata Banerjee appeared surprised at this development and stepped back, placing one hand on her chest in shock. Security officers acted immediately, seizing the man and dragging him away from the Chief Minister. Confusion followed as he was held back and taken away.

Though it helped prevent any more problems, it did show that there were flaws in crowd management. Once the incident had been resolved, Ms. Banerjee soon composed herself again, putting her hand down and continuing her padyatra. She walked on through the crowds, who shouted slogans and waved flags in support of her campaign.

TVK Chief Vijay jumps off bicycle after fan throws flowers 

A video of Vijay, the head of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), leaving his bicycle suddenly and running to his security car after receiving a scare at a political rally is making its rounds on social media.

The incident happened in Kanyakumari, where Vijay had organized a political rally surrounded by many people. In the video, Vijay can be seen cycling among his supporters when suddenly he leaves his bicycle and runs towards his security personnel after being attacked with a flower ball.

The abrupt reaction caused panic briefly, prompting the intervention of security forces amid concerns of an attack. However, officials clarified that the flower ball must have been hurled as an act of goodwill.

MUST READ: ‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral videomamata banerjeeVijay viral video

RELATED News

‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

TCS Nashik Row Deepens: Maharashtra CM Flags ‘Corporate Jihad’ Angle, Orders In-Depth Investigation On Harassment Claims And Suspected Links

‘They Pressured Me To Change My Name, Religion’: How A TCS Nashik Employee Went From Gopal To Gulshan As Old Photo Turns Into Key Evidence Amid Forced Conversion Claims

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

LATEST NEWS

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

China Shock: Woman Throws Rs 1.5 Crore Cash From Balcony After Heated Fight With Husband Sparks Street Frenzy; Video Goes Viral

Ayaan Shaikh Viral MMS Link Explodes Online: One Click Could Land You In Jail, Hack Your Accounts & Put You At Risk- What You Must Know

Apple iOS 26.4: Every Change Worth Knowing About

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Date, Official Websites, and Passing Marks

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

UK Travel Firm Regen Central Ltd Collapses After 20 Years: Holidays Bookings Cancelled, Refund Uncertainty for Travellers

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video

Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra
Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra
Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra
Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

QUICK LINKS