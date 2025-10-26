LIVE TV
Home > India > Yamuna Ghats Turn Festival Zone As Chhath Puja 2025 Celebrations Kick Off In Delhi

Yamuna ghats in Delhi became lively as Chhath Puja festivities commenced, where devotees gathered for rituals, prayers, and offerings to the setting sun. Authorities maintained safety and convenience with cleaned ghats, lighting, mobile facilities, and measures to manage gathering crowds.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 26, 2025 08:24:49 IST

With Four days of Chhath Puja festival starting in Delhi, and the banks of the Yamuna River and the temporary ghats throughout the city transformed into colorful sites of worship and religious activities. With locations such as ITO, Kashmere Gate and Kalindi Kunj, began a sacred atmosphere of preparation, bamboo structures had been built, incense filled the air, and worshippers came in with offerings. There were Delhi Jal Board workers who disposed of anti foam chemicals into the river and cleaned the ghats, while volunteers outfitted the area with lighting and mobile facilities, which promote safety and comfort. 

There was a feel of better arrangements among the devotees. At ITO Ghat, one lady noted that the water was clearer, and that there were proper toilets and lighting, so indicated an improvement from previous years. Volunteers at other ghats like Kashmere Gate said that the prior darkness and crowding were done away with at least through floodlighting and because there was more space to safely stand. Flood and Irrigation Department and Delhi Jal Board had officials boating in to help clear debris, and had sewage inspectors and safety marshals stationed at all of the major ghats to help devotees celebrate and be safe.

Chhath Puja 2025 In Delhi

Recognizing the need for accessibility, in locations far from the river bank, the city initiated makeshift ponds and artificial ghats in local areas like Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, and Burari. These localized locations included lights, water tanks, and volunteers to create a ‘home like’ festive atmosphere, as residents described it. Accordingly, the police and traffic departments issued advisory notices and created diversions along the Arghya route, at the ghats, they provided mobile toilets, first aid camps and water tankers. Families congregated with sugarcane, earthen lamps, and offerings to the sun while the festive ambience prevailed even with concerns about public health, Yamuna pollution and foam.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2025: Special Road Routes and Traffic Plans in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and MP for Safe Travel to Patna, Varanasi, Ranchi, and More

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:24 AM IST
Tags: chhath puja Chhath Puja 2025 Chhath Puja 2025 Delhi Kharna

