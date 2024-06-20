NewsX A-List: Dr. Monica B Sood, An Astute Businesswoman, Explores Ayurveda's Potential and Contributions

In an exclusive interview with NewsX on the A-List, we are joined by Dr. Monica B Sood who is the CEO of Navjeevan Group with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Editor . She has expertise in Ayurvedic Medicine and surgery, she also carries a Master’s in Business Administration specializing in Human Resources, International Business, and Law.

She is a beacon of interdisciplinary excellence and she also boasts of numerous accolades and honours amongst which are the Bharat Jyoti award, Glory of India Medal, Lifetime Achievement award from Steive Awards USA, and Woman of Excellence award by Indian Achievers Forum along with the Global Health awards 2021 for outstanding and remarkable contribution to the health sector.

Kicking off with the interview she elaborated on how her journey began Navjeevan group and what inspired her to pursue Ayurveda. She stated that the Navjeevan group was established by my late grandfather Dr. Amarnath Sood in year 1923. It was the time when India was struggling for freedom and my grandfather had an entirely different vision about it. He scaled Ayurveda at a time when it was not even recognized in our country or any other foreign country. He was the first person to introduce Ayurveda globally in 1923. So being the legacy of my family when I was 5 I started taking an interest in medicine. She added further, “It was not an easy journey but a satisfying journey.”

Further, she elaborated her thoughts on the contributions Ayurveda can make in boosting India’s economy as well as empowering women in our country. On this, she opened up and said, “Ayurveda Holds an immense potential to boost the Indian economy, I would rather say it’s a gold mine for our country.”

She further elucidated the benefits of establishing Ayurvedic and herbal farming in rural areas and said, ” If we establish Ayurvedic and herbal farming engaging the women population in rural areas and in addition to that we establish small scale industries based on Ayurveda and medical colleges and institutes on the same line, the rural structure of our country will get enhanced, infrastructure will be brought in and this will boost the economy of our country and the rural area will get developed with the availability of medical and education facilities, this will also be beneficial for the rural women”

Moving on with the interview she also spoke on PM Modi’s vision of Ayurveda and said, “PM Modi ji has an entirely committed vision towards Ayurveda. He is the only person who is at the helm of the mission to promote Ayurveda globally.” She added, “For him, Ayurveda is a key component of India’s Healthcare system, which can be seen through the allocation of funds given to AYUSH in previous years.”

Finally, she spoke on how foreign revenue can be generated through Ayurveda and said, ” By exporting medicine, by establishing universities and world-class research centers and blending all these together will bring huge revenue to India”. She also added, “If we start giving subsidies to manufacturers of our country whether rural or urban it will definitely enhance the exports and will be beneficial for the country.”

In the end Anchor Uday Pratap Singh concluded the interview by expressing his hope for Dr. Monica B Sood’s continued success, he lauded her passion for her work and her expertise in the feild of Ayurveda.

