Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

We all know how soothing a good massage can be — it eases tension, promotes relaxation, and provides a sense of calm. But could it also help manage ADHD symptoms in adolescents? A fascinating new study published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice suggests that tactile massage might just be a non-invasive, holistic way to ease ADHD-related challenges like hyperactivity, inattention, and sleep difficulties.

The Power of Tactile Massage for ADHD

The study involved 14 adolescents aged 15 to 17, all of whom were diagnosed with ADHD. These teens were already on stable medication, with a few being unmedicated, but none had severe mental health issues or substance abuse concerns. Over the course of ten weeks, the adolescents underwent weekly tactile massage sessions, which involved gentle, slow, and rhythmic strokes on their arms, legs, and back.

The results were promising. The teens reported significant improvements in focus, attention, and sleep quality. They also experienced a reduction in hyperactive behaviors like fidgeting and impulsiveness, which are commonly associated with ADHD. The massage, conducted in a peaceful environment with dim lighting and calming music, worked wonders for their emotional well-being as well, helping them manage the stress that often comes with ADHD.

MUST READ: Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Why Tactile Massage Works for ADHD

Anna-Carin Robertz, the study’s lead author, explained that adolescents with ADHD often struggle with hyperactivity, inattention, and stress, conditions that conventional treatments may not always fully address. As a specialist nurse in child and adolescent psychiatry, Robertz wanted to explore whether tactile massage could be a safe and effective supplement to standard ADHD treatments.

Her research showed that the slow, rhythmic strokes used in tactile massage help calm the nervous system, promoting relaxation and improving emotional regulation. These benefits could be particularly helpful for adolescents with ADHD, who may feel overwhelmed by the symptoms of the disorder.

A Holistic Approach to Managing ADHD

The findings of this study open up new possibilities for ADHD treatment. Tactile massage is a holistic, non-invasive method that could be used alongside traditional therapies to improve attention, reduce impulsivity, and promote better sleep. This approach could offer much-needed relief for those looking for alternatives to medications or additional support alongside their current treatments.

As Robertz notes, the study highlights the need for alternative treatments to complement standard ADHD therapies, especially when traditional methods may not fully address all the symptoms. By incorporating simple, calming techniques like tactile massage, we might find a way to offer more comprehensive, effective care for adolescents with ADHD.

For parents and caregivers of teens with ADHD, the next time your adolescent is struggling to sit still, focus, or sleep, consider the power of tactile massage. It could be the gentle, relaxing approach they need to feel more in control and at ease. And while more research is needed, this study shows real promise in offering ADHD sufferers a new tool in their toolkit for managing their symptoms.

ALSO READ: Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals