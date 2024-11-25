Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

We all know stress is a common part of the work environment, and at some point, we all feel the pressure—whether it’s due to looming deadlines, constant performance expectations, or the sheer volume of work piling up. But what if some of us are more prone to stress than others?

A recent study by researchers at Osaka University has brought attention to a group of individuals who may be experiencing far higher levels of stress than their colleagues. These individuals belong to a category called Highly Sensitive People (HSPs). According to the study, around 26% of the adult population can be classified as HSPs, meaning they feel more stress than others in their workplaces.

So, what makes HSPs different? Psychologist Elaine Aron, who coined the term “Highly Sensitive People,” explains that HSPs experience heightened sensory processing sensitivity, meaning they are more emotionally reactive and sensitive to external stimuli like bright lights, loud noises, or even strong smells. This heightened sensitivity can leave them feeling overwhelmed in environments that others may take for granted—like busy offices, noisy workspaces, or fast-paced work cultures.

The study, published in the Japanese Journal of Applied Psychology, highlighted how this extra layer of sensitivity can make the workplace feel more demanding for HSPs. Whether it’s the physical discomfort of bright fluorescent lights or the emotional toll of dealing with tense workplace dynamics, these triggers add to their stress levels. And as it turns out, this isn’t just a minor concern—approximately 26% of working adults may be feeling the strain more than others.

HSPs also have an intricate inner world, making them more susceptible to stress due to their deep emotional responses. They can be moved by music, art, or even the moods of others around them. If their colleagues or bosses are stressed, HSPs often absorb these feelings, further compounding their stress.

In the workplace, this means that HSPs are more likely to feel the pressure, react to emotional stimuli, and experience burnout much sooner than others. Lead author Tomohiro Ioku, who worked on the study, remarked: “Our study found that HSPs in the workplace tend to feel more stress, and approximately 26% of working adults could be classified as HSPs. This is surprising because it suggests a substantial portion of the workforce might be experiencing higher levels of stress.”

How to Manage Stress as an HSP at Work:

For those who identify as HSPs or feel that this might describe their experience, there are some steps that can help mitigate stress at work:

Create a Quiet Space: If possible, carve out a quiet area where you can retreat for a few minutes to recharge. Take Breaks: Short breaks throughout the day can help you reset and minimize sensory overload. Mindfulness and Relaxation: Practicing deep breathing exercises, meditation, or mindfulness can help you center yourself amidst a chaotic work environment. Communicate with Your Team: If you feel comfortable, talk to your manager or HR about creating an environment that minimizes overstimulation, like adjusting lighting or noise levels. Self-Care: Prioritize activities outside of work that help you decompress, such as spending time in nature or engaging in hobbies that bring you joy.

While stress is a reality for nearly everyone in the workplace, Highly Sensitive People (HSPs) may experience it on a different level due to their heightened sensitivity to external stimuli. Understanding this and making adjustments in the work environment can go a long way in reducing stress for those who are most affected. If you think you might be an HSP, acknowledging this aspect of your personality could be the first step toward managing stress more effectively.

