Monday, November 18, 2024
HTLS 2024: Jaishankar Stresses LAC Disengagement Should Result In De-escalation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted that the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is merely a step in a larger process aimed at achieving de-escalation and resolving other bilateral issues.

HTLS 2024: Jaishankar Stresses LAC Disengagement Should Result In De-escalation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted that the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is merely a step in a larger process aimed at achieving de-escalation and resolving other bilateral issues. During the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Jaishankar stated that while this disengagement is anticipated to bring “some improvement” in relations, it is crucial to maintain stability in what he referred to as a “complicated relationship.”

Disengagement as the First Step

Jaishankar made it clear that disengagement should be understood for what it is—a reduction in military proximity along the LAC, rather than a reset of the strategic relationship. “I see disengagement as disengagement. Nothing more, nothing less,” he remarked when asked if it signified the start of a strategic reset. He also pointed out that the disengagement agreement finalized on October 21 is intended to effectively tackle the issue of troops being stationed too closely along the LAC.

Path to De-escalation

While the disengagement process addresses one facet of the situation, Jaishankar stressed that it must lead to de-escalation, which involves the withdrawal of concentrated troops along the LAC. He acknowledged that this is just one element of the broader bilateral relationship, adding that there are other aspects that require attention. “At this moment, frankly, we are focused on the disengagement,” he said, although he indicated that some improvement in relations could be expected afterward.

National Security and Economic Perspectives

Jaishankar also addressed questions regarding the differing views on China within India’s government. He acknowledged that various ministries might hold different perspectives based on their specific responsibilities. “In every government, different ministries have different responsibilities, and flowing from that responsibility, they have a point of view,” he explained. He further clarified that the External Affairs Ministry acts as an “integrator of all points of view.”

Six Lives Lost In High-Speed Collision At ONGC Chowk, Dehradun

Filed under

HTLS 2024 Jaishankar LAC disengagement
