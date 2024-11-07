Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People is set to release a limited-edition collection inspired by the hit TV series Yellowstone. The collaboration, which marks the first time the fashion brand has teamed up with the popular show, will feature eight exclusive pieces. This collection, available starting Monday, is expected to captivate both Yellowstone fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with its rugged, heritage-inspired designs.

The Return of Yellowstone and Its Cultural Impact

Yellowstone, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, is gearing up for another season, premiering Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The series, which has become a cultural phenomenon, chronicles the story of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. Set in Montana, the show explores the complexities of the family’s relationships amidst the constant tension with their land’s neighbors, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and the iconic Yellowstone National Park.

The show’s mix of family drama, action, and stunning landscapes has captured the attention of viewers, making it one of the most-watched cable dramas. Its success has also made it a powerful brand in itself, with various merchandise and collaborations designed to bring the world of Yellowstone into the homes and wardrobes of its fanbase.

Free People x Yellowstone

The collaboration between Free People and Yellowstone is a natural fit, combining Free People’s free-spirited, vintage-inspired aesthetic with the rugged, Western charm of the series. The eight-piece collection, exclusively available at freepeople.com and select Free People stores nationwide, is part of the brand’s We the Free subbrand. Known for its heritage-inspired pieces, We the Free offers an array of timeless, lived-in staples, and this collection is no exception.

A Blend of Western and Contemporary Styles

The capsule collection includes a range of denim, boots, outerwear, tops, and accessories, all priced between $58 and $498. One of the standout items is a graphic wild T-shirt, retailing at $58, and the Suzy suede jacket, which can be purchased for $498. Each piece prominently features the iconic “Y” from the Yellowstone logo, making it instantly recognizable to fans of the show.

The collection’s design is inspired by the outfits worn by the characters in Yellowstone, especially those worn by actress Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on the show. The campaign, which stars Asbille, was photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, the same ranch where the series is filmed.

Behind the Collection: Inspiration from the Show

Series costume designer Johnetta Boone shared her excitement about the collaboration, noting that Free People’s products have already appeared in past Yellowstone seasons. “We have featured Free People product many times on past seasons of Yellowstone for our leading ladies,” Boone said. “So I am thrilled to see that the look and feel of the series and our characters has in turn inspired Free People’s Yellowstone collection.”

Boone’s design choices for the show have always reflected the rugged, Western lifestyle that Yellowstone portrays, and the new collection mirrors this aesthetic, offering a blend of high-fashion style with the utilitarian needs of ranch life.

Free People: A Lifestyle Brand with Expanding Horizons

Free People, headquartered in Philadelphia, is known for its global lifestyle brand that encompasses apparel, intimate wear, footwear, and accessories. In recent years, the brand has expanded its reach, venturing into wellness, fitness, travel, and beauty. The Yellowstone collection marks another step in Free People’s evolution, offering consumers a chance to incorporate the essence of the hit show into their everyday wardrobes.

Other Yellowstone Collaborations

Free People is not the only brand capitalizing on the Yellowstone phenomenon. Last month, jewelry brand Kendra Scott also revealed a limited-edition collaboration with Yellowstone, releasing the “Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Yellowstone” collection. This range of bracelets, rings, and necklaces was inspired by the love story of Beth and Rip, two beloved characters on the show. A portion of the proceeds from the collection benefits Nest, a nonprofit that supports American artisans and their craftsmanship.

Both collaborations highlight the growing influence of Yellowstone as a cultural touchstone, expanding beyond the television screen to fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products that resonate with fans worldwide.

What to Expect from the Yellowstone x Free People Collection

Fans of Yellowstone and Free People alike can look forward to an exclusive chance to own a piece of the series’ iconic style with this limited-edition collection. Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching suede jacket or a simple graphic tee, the collection promises to bring the spirit of Yellowstone to everyday wear.

With Yellowstone returning to screens and its influence continuing to grow across different industries, this collaboration between Free People and Paramount Consumer Products is just the latest example of how the series has permeated pop culture.