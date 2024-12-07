From Santa’s Secrets to Christmas Cheer: A Guide to Rediscovering the Magic of the Season

This piece is for people who believe in the spirit of Christmas just as much but do not know how to celebrate the festival. Here's a little guide to make your Christmas more Christmas-y and fun.

Growing up in a household where I was allowed to choose my own faith and the festivals that I wanted to celebrate, I have had the same excitement for almost all of them. Starting with the festival of colors, Holi, to celebrating Eid with a friend who invited me home for a feast, festivals, where I come from have been a secular affair.

I was close to three years old when I was admitted to a Christian school, introducing me to a whole new world of magic (I am not talking politically). My school celebrated Christmas like we celebrated Diwali. There were lights, there were carnivals, there were chocolates, there were prayer services and carols, and my favorite part of it was a miniature model of Jesus taking birth. I was amazed at how people celebrated Christmas, more like I was fascinated. I would go to church every Christmas morning, make a wish, and wish Jesus well, like a ritual. I became a part of the festival.

I remember the first time I was introduced to the concept of Santa Claus coming to town, literally. We had neighbours dressing like Santa Claus, going door to door, distributing candies. Honestly, I was terrified of him. I wouldn’t take candies or go shake hands with him; instead, run away crying.

Nonetheless, the fear didn’t last long when, for the first time, I got a gift at midnight from Santa Claus, who apparently dropped into my entirely locked house to give me a gift at 12 on Christmas night. We became friends thereafter. Every Christmas, I would write a letter to Santa, like a diary, telling him how I had been a good kid, had done my homework, and cleared my tests with flying colors, only to convince him to get me the gift I wanted that Christmas.

And then I grew up. Santa’s facade wore off. My parents confessed to being the Santas who got me those gifts every year, and Christmas didn’t feel the same anymore. I was heartbroken but never let the spirit of the festival die.

I still visit the church every Christmas morning and light a candle and silently wish for Santa to show up in the middle of the night and give me a hint that he still lives at the Northpole, rides on a sleigh, and has Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer. However, the rest of the day becomes a little boring when you’re a grownup and not part of your Christian school who would know just what to do throughout the day.

So this little piece is for people like me who believe in the spirit of Christmas just as much but do not know how to celebrate the festival. Here’s a little guide to make your Christmas more Christmas-y and fun.

“Jingle Bell” Your Way Into Carols

Start your Christmas eve with a little “Ho Ho Ho” and a Little “Jingle bells all the way” into the streets of your neighbourhood with the carolers and wish a very merry Christmas to everyone you meet. Spread a little joy and spread your spirit of Christmas to all.

Visit Church

Honestly, there is no better way to celebrate Christmas than to visit all the churches you can find. Take a look at their decorations and take in their celebratory vibes. A Christmas morning in church is the best way to start your day. Light a candle, pray to the Lord, listen to the carols, and be one with the festivities.

Bring Home a Christmas Tree and Put Up Christmas Decorations

I did it once, and it is just as fulfilling as lighting your house for Diwali. Decorating Christmas trees gets more fun if you find more and more people to join you for it. Watch a little of the Christmas episodes from Friends while you decorate; you might even get a little decoration ideas and inspiration.

Christmas Party

Now that you have a decorated place, you might as well invite a few friends over to have a Christmas party. A little bit of Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies, and cakes. A sweet evening with dinner and desserts and all your close friends. You may even have a little dress-up party with Christmas caps and Santa’s beard to take the fun a notch higher. You can even have a little Secret Santa game while you’re at it. Gift someone something personal to you and be their secret Santa.

A Gaming Night

If you’re one of those outgoing people who would much rather spend a day somewhere out with a bunch of friends, I would suggest a little arcade game or the gaming zones that we have in multiple malls. Enjoy the decorations at various places. I remember a Christmas I celebrated with a friend in one of the gaming zones. Dressed in red with reindeer headgear, we had a blast, with an exchange Christmas gifts later in the evening.

Bake A Cake

If you’re not the most social person and would rather have the day to yourself or spend it with only one or two people, I would always say, let the sugar rush through you for a day. Let go of the diet and bake all the Christmas cookies and cakes, have a waffle with ice cream, bake a gingerbread house, cut a plum cake or a rum cake, and have a bottle of wine with it.

Binge Watch The Christmas Movies

Now that you already have a cake and a bottle of wine, you might as well lay back in a cozy bed and start a Christmas movie marathon and snuggle up to the romcoms that Netflix and Prime have to offer to you and end the day with a cutesy feeling. From the animated That Christmas to Michael Chad Murray’s Angel Falls Christmas, fall back asleep with a little love and romace in your heart.