Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

The love for tea in India is undeniable, with the beverage becoming an integral part of daily life for many. This passion for tea has led to a growing trend of tea stalls with creative names popping up across the country. In line with this trend, a man in Bihar’s Buxar has launched a tea stall called ‘Bewafa Chai Wala,’ which translates to “Unfaithful Tea Seller.” However, the name isn’t just a marketing gimmick—it carries a personal story of heartbreak.

Chhotu Gupta, the owner of ‘Bewafa Chai Wala,’ shared in an interview with the media, that he opened his tea stall in 2023 after going through a painful breakup. While many struggle to cope after a heartbreak, Chhotu chose to transform his emotional pain into entrepreneurial motivation. His decision proved successful, as his tea stall has since gained popularity among locals, with daily earnings running into thousands of rupees.

According to Chhotu, the shop’s unique name draws attention, but it’s the quality of his tea that keeps customers coming back. He sells about 1,000 cups of tea daily, offering four different flavors at prices ranging from ₹10 to ₹25. The shop operates twice a day, from 6 AM to 11 AM and again from 4 PM until midnight, ensuring tea lovers can grab a cup almost any time.

One of the secrets to Chhotu’s tea, he says, lies in its preparation. The tea is made over a slow coal flame, which adds a distinct aroma and flavor, making it a favorite among his customers.