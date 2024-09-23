Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

While many struggle to cope after a heartbreak, Chhotu chose to transform his emotional pain into entrepreneurial motivation.

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

The love for tea in India is undeniable, with the beverage becoming an integral part of daily life for many. This passion for tea has led to a growing trend of tea stalls with creative names popping up across the country. In line with this trend, a man in Bihar’s Buxar has launched a tea stall called ‘Bewafa Chai Wala,’ which translates to “Unfaithful Tea Seller.” However, the name isn’t just a marketing gimmick—it carries a personal story of heartbreak.

Chhotu Gupta, the owner of ‘Bewafa Chai Wala,’ shared in an interview with the media, that he opened his tea stall in 2023 after going through a painful breakup. While many struggle to cope after a heartbreak, Chhotu chose to transform his emotional pain into entrepreneurial motivation. His decision proved successful, as his tea stall has since gained popularity among locals, with daily earnings running into thousands of rupees.

According to Chhotu, the shop’s unique name draws attention, but it’s the quality of his tea that keeps customers coming back. He sells about 1,000 cups of tea daily, offering four different flavors at prices ranging from ₹10 to ₹25. The shop operates twice a day, from 6 AM to 11 AM and again from 4 PM until midnight, ensuring tea lovers can grab a cup almost any time.

One of the secrets to Chhotu’s tea, he says, lies in its preparation. The tea is made over a slow coal flame, which adds a distinct aroma and flavor, making it a favorite among his customers.

 

Filed under

Bewafa Chai Wala Heartbroken Lover in Bihar

Also Read

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take...

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?

Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?

Entertainment

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox