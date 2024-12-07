How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Discover Bali on a budget, including top attractions, affordable accommodations, and local dining options—all for under ₹1.30 lakh.

Bali, often referred to as the ‘Island of the Gods’ or ‘Surfer’s Paradise,’ is a magical destination brimming with vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible experiences. Whether you’re drawn to its sacred temples, lush rice terraces, or adrenaline-pumping jungle swings, Bali has something for everyone. But with so much to offer, planning your trip efficiently is key to experiencing this tropical paradise without overspending.

Luckily, Bali offers plenty of budget-friendly options, and with a little planning, you can easily explore the island for less than ₹1.30 lakh. Here’s how you can make the most of your 5-6 day vacation in Bali.

Must-See Attractions in Bali

Bali is home to a variety of iconic spots that are perfect for both relaxation and adventure. Here’s a list of essential destinations that won’t break the bank:

Banyumala Twin Waterfall – A photographer’s dream, these stunning waterfalls cascade into a natural pool, offering a refreshing swim. Visit the nearby Sekumpul Waterfall, Bali’s tallest, for more natural beauty. Ulun Danu Beratan Temple – Located on Lake Beratan, this 17th-century temple offers a serene atmosphere and picturesque views. Handara Gate – Known for its picturesque arch, this spot is perfect for capturing that Bali Instagram moment. Tegallalang Rice Terraces – A UNESCO World Heritage site, the rice terraces are an idyllic spot to take in Bali’s lush greenery. Arrive early for stunning sunrise views. Pura Lempuyang (The Gate of Heaven) – One of the most photographed spots in Bali, this temple complex offers breathtaking views and a chance to experience Bali’s spiritual side. Mount Batur Sunrise Hike – Challenge yourself with an early morning hike to watch the sunrise from the summit of this active volcano. Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary – Wander through the mystical forest and encounter playful monkeys in this popular Ubud attraction. Jungle Swings and Surfing – Bali is famous for its wild jungle swings and surfing hotspots like Nusa Lembongan.

Delicious Budget Eats in Bali

Bali offers a wide range of food options that cater to all budgets. Don’t miss out on these local spots:

Vegan: Kynd Community

Kynd Community Breakfast & Brunch: Milk & Madu

Milk & Madu Italian: Cantina Classe

Cantina Classe Indonesian: Babi Guling Pak Malen (roasted suckling pig)

Babi Guling Pak Malen (roasted suckling pig) Indian: Red Gunpowder

Getting There and Around

Flights: Direct flights from Delhi and Bengaluru with Vistara start around ₹42,000 for a round trip.

Accommodation: Budget stays are readily available on Airbnb and through local hotels. Room rates begin at ₹3,500 per night, with places like Ramada Encore by Wyndham offering discounts in the off-peak season.

Transportation: Bluebird Taxis are reliable and affordable. For more flexibility, rent a scooter (but make sure you have an International Driving Permit). Gojek and Grab apps are essential for booking transport.

Cost Breakdown:

Flight: ₹42,000 (round trip, economy class)

₹42,000 (round trip, economy class) Accommodation: ₹3,500 per night for a room (average)

₹3,500 per night for a room (average) Food: ₹1,000–₹1,500 per day

₹1,000–₹1,500 per day Activities: ₹5,000–₹10,000 for entry fees, hiking, and excursions

With smart planning and a little research, you can enjoy an unforgettable Bali vacation without breaking the bank.

