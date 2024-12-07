Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Discover Bali on a budget, including top attractions, affordable accommodations, and local dining options—all for under ₹1.30 lakh.

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Bali, often referred to as the ‘Island of the Gods’ or ‘Surfer’s Paradise,’ is a magical destination brimming with vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible experiences. Whether you’re drawn to its sacred temples, lush rice terraces, or adrenaline-pumping jungle swings, Bali has something for everyone. But with so much to offer, planning your trip efficiently is key to experiencing this tropical paradise without overspending.

Luckily, Bali offers plenty of budget-friendly options, and with a little planning, you can easily explore the island for less than ₹1.30 lakh. Here’s how you can make the most of your 5-6 day vacation in Bali.

Must-See Attractions in Bali

Bali is home to a variety of iconic spots that are perfect for both relaxation and adventure. Here’s a list of essential destinations that won’t break the bank:

  1. Banyumala Twin Waterfall – A photographer’s dream, these stunning waterfalls cascade into a natural pool, offering a refreshing swim. Visit the nearby Sekumpul Waterfall, Bali’s tallest, for more natural beauty.
  2. Ulun Danu Beratan Temple – Located on Lake Beratan, this 17th-century temple offers a serene atmosphere and picturesque views.
  3. Handara Gate – Known for its picturesque arch, this spot is perfect for capturing that Bali Instagram moment.
  4. Tegallalang Rice Terraces – A UNESCO World Heritage site, the rice terraces are an idyllic spot to take in Bali’s lush greenery. Arrive early for stunning sunrise views.
  5. Pura Lempuyang (The Gate of Heaven) – One of the most photographed spots in Bali, this temple complex offers breathtaking views and a chance to experience Bali’s spiritual side.
  6. Mount Batur Sunrise Hike – Challenge yourself with an early morning hike to watch the sunrise from the summit of this active volcano.
  7. Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary – Wander through the mystical forest and encounter playful monkeys in this popular Ubud attraction.
  8. Jungle Swings and Surfing – Bali is famous for its wild jungle swings and surfing hotspots like Nusa Lembongan.

Delicious Budget Eats in Bali

Bali offers a wide range of food options that cater to all budgets. Don’t miss out on these local spots:

  • Vegan: Kynd Community
  • Breakfast & Brunch: Milk & Madu
  • Italian: Cantina Classe
  • Indonesian: Babi Guling Pak Malen (roasted suckling pig)
  • Indian: Red Gunpowder

Getting There and Around

Flights: Direct flights from Delhi and Bengaluru with Vistara start around ₹42,000 for a round trip.

Accommodation: Budget stays are readily available on Airbnb and through local hotels. Room rates begin at ₹3,500 per night, with places like Ramada Encore by Wyndham offering discounts in the off-peak season.

Transportation: Bluebird Taxis are reliable and affordable. For more flexibility, rent a scooter (but make sure you have an International Driving Permit). Gojek and Grab apps are essential for booking transport.

Cost Breakdown:

  • Flight: ₹42,000 (round trip, economy class)
  • Accommodation: ₹3,500 per night for a room (average)
  • Food: ₹1,000–₹1,500 per day
  • Activities: ₹5,000–₹10,000 for entry fees, hiking, and excursions

With smart planning and a little research, you can enjoy an unforgettable Bali vacation without breaking the bank.

ALSO READ:

Filed under

bali Travel vacation

Advertisement

Also Read

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

From Santa’s Secrets to Christmas Cheer: A Guide to Rediscovering the Magic of the Season

From Santa’s Secrets to Christmas Cheer: A Guide to Rediscovering the Magic of the Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox