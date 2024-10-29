Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

At the prestigious 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rachel Scott emerged as a standout winner, taking home the American Womenswear Designer of the Year title for her brand, Diotima. The awards, hosted by Amazon Fashion, unfolded at the American Museum of Natural History, with renowned actress and singer Cynthia Erivo serving as the evening’s host. Scott’s recognition places her among the top names in American fashion, a significant milestone given that she only launched her brand three years ago.

In the coveted women’s wear category, Scott was nominated alongside iconic designers Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Thom Browne, and Tory Burch. The award was presented by actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, marking a special moment for the Jamaican-American designer who first made waves last year by winning the CFDA’s American Emerging Designer of the Year.

Diotima: A Unique Caribbean Vision in American Fashion

Scott’s brand, Diotima, has carved a niche with its refined Caribbean-inspired style that combines tailoring, knitwear, and sportswear with intricate, handcrafted elements. Worn by notable figures such as Angel Reese, Ayesha Curry, and Aurora James, Diotima has earned a devoted following. The brand’s commitment to an authentic, inclusive portrayal of Caribbean aesthetics has resonated widely, solidifying Scott’s position as a visionary in the industry.

Willy Chavarria Wins American Menswear Designer

The American Menswear Designer of the Year award went to Willy Chavarria, presented by Troye Sivan. This marks Chavarria’s second consecutive win, a testament to his influence in menswear. Competing against designers Mike Amiri, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Thom Browne, and Todd Snyder, Chavarria’s work continues to attract praise for his bold, oversized garments and tailored pieces celebrating Latino heritage. A former Calvin Klein designer, Chavarria launched his namesake label in 2015, emphasizing a unique vision that blends Latino cultural elements with high fashion.

Raul Lopez Receives American Accessories Designer of the Year

Raul Lopez, celebrated for his brand Luar, was honored as the American Accessory Designer of the Year. Presented by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, this win marks Lopez’s return to the spotlight after previously winning in 2022. His brand, Luar, combines high-fashion aesthetics with streetwear influences, drawing a loyal following that includes Madonna and Beyoncé, who have attended his New York Fashion Week shows. Lopez bested a strong field that included Ana Khouri, Stuart Vevers of Coach, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Tory Burch.

Emerging Designer of the Year: Henry Zankov

Henry Zankov of Zankov received the Shop With Google American Emerging Designer of the Year award, presented by Molly Gordon and designer Brandon Maxwell. Zankov, a New York-based designer born in Russia, launched his label in 2020 and specializes in vibrant men’s and women’s knitwear. Up against notable peers such as Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell of Tanner Fletcher, Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, and Presley Oldham, Zankov’s win highlights his rapid rise in the fashion world. Just a year ago, he and Rachel Scott were runners-up for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, marking a swift ascent to top industry recognition.

Honoring Icons and Innovators

The CFDA Fashion Awards also honored several industry luminaries and contributors who have left a lasting impact on fashion. Erykah Badu received the Fashion Icon Award from André 3000, celebrating her unique style and influence. Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz was honored with the Media Award, presented by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, acknowledging her decades-long contribution to fashion media.

Other notable awards included the Positive Change Award given to Michael Kors by actress Blake Lively and the Board of Directors Tribute Award in memory of the late designer Isabel Toledo, presented by Molly Ringwald and accepted by Ruben Toledo. The International Designer of the Year went to Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, presented by Amy Griffin, while Hamish Bowles received the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert, presented by Marc Jacobs.

Esteemed designer Stephen Burrows received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his career and influence, with the award presented by industry veterans Donna Karan and Todd Oldham. Meanwhile, the Innovation Award was given to Coachtopia, Coach’s sustainability-focused initiative, accepted by Stuart Vevers and presented by Charles Melton and Kelsea Ballerini.