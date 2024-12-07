The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Endless traffic jams. Air thick with smog. Streets scattered with litter. The ever-present risk of scammers. The notorious Delhi belly. These were the perceptions many people hold of India, where I come from in rural Lincolnshire and the rest of England as a whole. To be honest, many people were worried for me when I told them that I was moving here. When I first touched down in the bustling Delhi, everything about it—and India as a whole—felt extremely overwhelming. The teeming crowds, the unrelenting heat, and the striking beauty of its people and architecture were all a bit startling initially. However, the more I get used to living here and the more people I meet, the same question is persistently asked of me. What do I, as a British, think of Delhi and India in general?

India has fascinated me for many years, even before I had the opportunity to work here. Now having experienced it firsthand, I’ve come to a conclusion: Delhi is extraordinary, even if it does want to beat you up a bit. What I have discovered is that India’s beauty lies not only in its vibrant food scene, stunning historical architecture, and rich culture but, most profoundly, in its people. The kindness, generosity, curiosity, and a sense of pride here are unmatched—like nothing I have experienced anywhere else in the world.

I grew up in a Church of England family (kind of), where attending church merely on Christmas Eve was the norm. On those evenings, we would sing Christmas carols to merely add a bit of feel to the Christmas season. I do appreciate there is much beauty and incredible work within the Christian faith. However, my upbringing in rural England offered little exposure to the richness of Eastern religion. That changed when I arrived here, where I had the opportunity to experience particularly Hinduism and Sikhism firsthand and delve into the subject.

I arrived just before Diwali, a festival I had absolutely zero familiarity with but came quickly to admire. The vibrance of the celebration captivated me—the twinkling lights, the intricate artistry of rangoli adorning doorways, and the unexpected generosity of gifts from colleagues I barely knew. It was amazing. One evening, admittedly accidently, I found myself wandering the streets of Humayunpur during the festivities. The setting was electric: fireworks and sparklers being set off from all directions, the beating of drums and explosions of different colours filling every peripheral of my vision. It was an assault on the senses in the greatest possible way. Learning about the Gurdwaras has been profoundly eye-opening for me. Discovering an institution that provides food and shelter to countless people, asking absolutely nothing in return, blew me away. The selflessness and generosity embodied in this tradition is remarkable to me. India has such beautiful landscapes and hosts individuals with such depth; I can see why religion here is so colourful, welcoming, and fascinating. The more I discover about religion in India, the more I want to learn.

In 2022, India surpassed the United Kingdom in global GDP rankings to become the fifth-largest economy in the world—a milestone that is tangible as soon as you step into the bustling capital of Delhi. Areas like Aerocity and Gurugram radiate the economic vitality, with their striking modern architecture and the presence of global brand names serving as clear markets of India’s ascent. However, the story of modern India’s transformation isn’t just written in steel and glass; it’s also reflected in the everyday conveniences that technology has brought to life. The revolutionary UPI system has redefined transactions with a simple tap of your phone—whether it’s a humble cup of chai from a roadside vendor or something as significant as a new car. Equally, services like Blinkit and Swiggy, which can deliver virtually anything you need in under 10 minutes. For someone experiencing this for the first time, it’s a real testament to how innovation and technology are shaping the fabric of daily life in India.

As breathtaking as this country is, it’s not without its challenges. As a westerner, certain issues stand out to me, demanding attention and resolution. One of the most pressing issues is the annual smog that envelopes Delhi every year after it drifts from the farmlands south of the city . This smog, caused by the burning of crop stubble, leaves the city’s residents not only struggling to breathe but also deeply embarrassed. It is clear that sustainable, effective measures are urgently needed to prevent such practices, which poison the very heart of the nation’s capital.

Poverty, too, casts a long shadow over the country with an exponentially growing economy. Each day on my journey to work, I find no need for distractions like my phone. Instead, I look out the window at scenes that are both humbling and heartbreaking—a vivid reminder of how much needs to be done to lift countless lives out of hardship.

Perhaps the most troubling issue, however, is women’s safety, particularly in Delhi. It is sickening that women here must constantly live with caution and fear in a country so rich in heritage and ambition—one that aspires to be a leading voice on the global stage. This is an issue that demands immediate and unwavering attention, for no nation can truly prosper until all its citizens, regardless of gender, feel safe and empowered.

What pains me further is the issue of litter. It is bewildering to witness how some people treat such a beautiful country with such disregard. India is a place of unparalleled natural and cultural beauty, and yet it is marred by carelessly discarded rubbish. Why not take the pride that is so deeply ingrained in this nation and reflect it in its streets? A simple act like throwing litter in the bin could preserve so much of this country’s charm and magnificence.

Although Delhi is a beast that must be respected, here, I feel like stories unfold around every corner, waiting to be discovered. As a British, modern India is not a place to visit as part of some “Last Days of the Raj” fantasy, but rather as an exhilarating adventure. Like any country, India faces its share of challenges, yet that only adds to its complexity and depth. I firmly believe that everyone should visit this incredible nation if they have the chance—not to seek a polished ideal but to immerse themselves in its authentic, captivating reality.

(This piece represents solely the author’s personal opinion and does not reflect the views of the organization or entity.)

