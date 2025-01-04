Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shares the longevity insights of 92-year-old mathematician Edward Thorp, who advocates for a balanced approach to health. He says that the risks should be reduced through lifestyle choices and that longevity should be enhanced through regular exercise.

In a thought-provoking post on X (formerly Twitter), Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared his admiration for 92-year-old Edward Thorp, a US mathematician and professor, whom he believes holds the secret to a long, healthy life.

He described Thorp as a “longevity expert” and said the advice that Thorp has dished out is “brilliant.” His approach to longevity, he added, espoused both proactive health management and the power of exercise.

Edward Thorp’s Method To Longevity

Edward Thorp is a name renowned for his work in mathematics, which he brought into the gambling world by the method of card counting. Here, he carries over the systematic approach to longevity and health, which is balanced by defense and offense strategies.

Thorp’s “defense” strategy is more on the prevention of major health risks. He focuses on smart lifestyle choices that prevent life-threatening diseases, such as cardiovascular problems. According to Thorp, simple habits like a balanced diet, being active, and going for regular check-ups can significantly reduce the risks of such ailments.

Thorp also emphasizes the necessity of identifying weak links in health and taking care of them ahead of time, such as a bad habit or underlying medical condition. By focusing on eliminating these weak links, serious health issues may be prevented from taking hold.

As Thorp puts it, “The goal is to have a long life that’s also a healthy, productive one. You minimize the chance of really bad outcomes by addressing weak links like poor lifestyle choices or unexamined health risks.”

The Power Of Exercise

Even more transformative is the “offense” strategy, according to Thorp. According to Thorp, regular exercise is a “magic bullet” that extends not only lifespan but also health span. Thorp’s belief in the power of exercise is based on scientific evidence showing that a moderate amount of physical activity can add years to one’s life. However, its true benefit lies in improving overall health, ensuring individuals remain strong and active well into their later years.

“The evidence is that if you exercise a moderate amount, you can probably add half a dozen years to your expected lifespan, ” says Thorp. “But you’ll also add more than that to your health span because you won’t be as weak as early in your remaining life.”

Takeaways From Thorp’s Longevity Formula

Kamath’s blog post summed up the essence of what Thorp believes about longevity as follows. Thorp suggests an approach with these actionable recommendations:

Identify Weak Links in Health and take measures to reduce major health problems.

Lead Causes of Death: Reduce your risk of diseases that can be dangerous for life.

Periodic Health Check-ups: Help yourself by periodic check-ups, vaccinations, and keep the rising issues under control before they become bigger health problems.

Commit to Regular Exercise: Regular, moderate exercise is key to health maintenance and longevity of both lifespan and health span.

Thorp’s approach to life and health resonates with many, and his insights have sparked a broader conversation about longevity. Kamath’s post drew enthusiastic responses from followers, with many praising Thorp’s practical wisdom. One user commented, “Edward Thorp reminds us that age is just a number when you’re living right. At 92, he’s not just a longevity expert—he’s a living legend.”

Instead of health breakthroughs, which he is known for, Thorp is also famous for his pioneering work in the fields of mathematics, card counting, and investing. From the disciplined and methodical pathway to success, various fields of human activity were influenced, and people began to see life in a more balanced and intentional way.

