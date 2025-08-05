5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Skin and Scalp

Think your skincare and haircare routine is perfect? Hmm… maybe not! Sometimes it’s not about what you’re doing right, but what you’re doing wrong without even realising. Little daily habits, like sleeping with your makeup on or not caring for your scalp, might be secretly messing up your glowing skin and healthy hair.

If your skin looks tired or your scalp feels itchy or oily, it could be because of these small mistakes. Don’t worry, we got you! Here are 5 habits that are secretly damaging your skin and scalp.

Sleeping With Makeup on

This is the most common mistake of all time, going to bed for a good night’s sleep without removing your makeup. I know with a hectic day and schedule, it looks tiring to do your makeup, but your skin needs a good sleep too for that glowy and young look. Cleaning is one of the first steps of your skincare routine. If you’re not doing this, then you’re building layers of oils and dead skin cells on your skin. Later, it will lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and hyperpigmentation.

Skipping SPF

If you are one of those who think applying SPF daily is not for you, and if you decide whether to apply it according to the weather. Then stop right there, you are making a big mistake by skipping your SPF. It’s a very important step for your skin. Sunscreens protect you from UV rays, which damage your skin, such as premature ageing, hyperpigmentation.

Not Washing Makeup Brushes

If you are someone who doesn’t like to wash makeup brushes or tired to do so, then let me tell you that both sponges and brushes retain moisture which makes them perfect to attract bacteria. Take some time out of your busy schedule and wash your brushes even if you don’t use any heavy makeup.

Using Makeup Wipes More Than Cleanser

If you trust wipes more than cleanser, then let me break this bubble for you. Using wipes is equivalent to sleeping with your makeup on. Using them is not only a big skincare mistake but also bad for the environment. They can lead to clogged pores, acne and even breakouts.

Using Dry Shampoo Often Than Actual Shampoo

Dry shampoos are a backup option for emergencies, but don’t use them as your only way to clean your hair. If you use them on a regular basis, they lead to an itchy scalp and hair breakage.