LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Home > India > 6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 21:19:09 IST

When life gets tough, hill stations are the perfect escape. In India, there are certain hill stations that get foggy by 4 p.m. If you are chasing quiet beauty and magical vibes, add these 6 destinations to your list!

6 Hill Stations That Look Magical After 4 pm

  1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh-It is located in the North East, close to Bhutan, surrounded by snow-peaked mountains. By 4 p.m. fog appears making the roads and values magical and cloudy.
  2. Cherapunji, Meghalaya-This is one of the rainiest places on earth. The whole area looks like a fantasy movie. Sudden fog and dance clouds start arriving after afternoon showers.
  3. Ooty, Tamil Nadu-This is known as the “Queen of hill stations”. Tea gardens and green hills disappear into the mist after 4:00 p.m.
  4. Darjeeling, West Bengal-It is famous for toy trains, tea and the view of Kanchenjunga. Fog starts creeping in by late afternoon. It makes the whole city look peaceful and cold.
  5. Munnar, Kerala-It is covered in hills and tea plantations and looks stunning. After 4:00 p.m., the soft to its romantic vibe.
  6. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand-It is an all time favorite weekend get away from Delhi. It gets very foggy by the evening and street lights and fog start creating a dreamy setting

Tips for Exploring Foggy Hill Stations After 4 Pm

  • Carry warm clothes
  • Start your outdoor plans early
  • Keep a flashlight with you
  • Stay close to your stay
  • Enjoy hot local food
  • Click aesthetic foggy pictures
  • Use local transport or cabs

Conclusion
If you are someone looking for a hill station getaway for a peaceful weekend, this list is just for you! The quiet, the mist, and the beauty offers a calm and dreamy break from all the chores of life.

Tags: destinationsdreamy mountainsescapeevening fogfoggyhill stationsindia travelindian tourismsolo tripweekend trip

More News

Harbhajan Singh Quits WCL Match Against Pakistan Champions Following Massive Backlash: Report
‘What A Joy It Always Is To Fly Air India’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Lauds Air India for Exceptional Services
Pornhub Searches For “Cheating Couple” Surge 31% After Astronomer CEO Kiss Cam Video Goes Viral- See Full List Here!
South Africa’s WTC Win Sparks Change In Team Culture, Says Rassie van der Dussen
6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon
Manchester Test: Shubman Gill Can Create History With 146 Runs, Break Massive Record
Did The Simpsons Predict Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Cheating Scandal? Here’s The Truth
At least 27 Dead as Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam’s Halong Bay
Are Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Splitting After 2.5 Years Of Marriage? Rumours of Trouble in Paradise Go Viral
UK Police Arrest 55 People at Rally for Banned Palestine Action Group
6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon
6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon
6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon
6 Hill Stations In India That Look Magical After Afternoon

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?