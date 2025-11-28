LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > AI Is Killing Jobs, Democracy And Environment: Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Issues Warning Over Rapid Rollout Of AI, Here's What They Urge

AI Is Killing Jobs, Democracy And Environment: Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Issues Warning Over Rapid Rollout Of AI, Here’s What They Urge

Over 1,000 Amazon employees warned CEO Andy Jassy that the company’s rapid AI rollout could threaten jobs, democracy, and the environment. Organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, the staff urged ethical oversight, transparency, and responsible AI deployment. They called for AI systems that prioritize human welfare, sustainability, and fair working conditions.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 28, 2025 16:26:16 IST

Over 1,000 Amazon employees have issued an open letter to CEO Andy Jassy and top company leaders, warning that the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) could have serious consequences for democracy, jobs, and the environment. Organised by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ), the letter has over 1,039 employee signatories and 2,436 external supporters. Engineers, managers, scientists, logistics staff, and designers all joined the initiative.

They urge Amazon to slow the rollout of AI systems, which currently prioritizes profits and automation over ethical considerations, sustainability, and human welfare.

The letter highlights that Amazon’s aggressive AI expansion may weaken democratic institutions, accelerate climate change, and eliminate numerous jobs due to automation. Employees caution that deploying AI too quickly without proper ethical checks could harm society and the planet.

They demand more transparency in AI decision-making and responsible practices to ensure the technology benefits both workers and the public. The staff noted that AI should be developed with safeguards to protect communities, improve sustainability, and maintain fair working conditions. Ethical deployment, they argue, is essential for long-term societal and environmental health.

Calls for Ethical AI Oversight

The Amazon employees are calling for the creation of ethical AI working groups including non-managerial staff to monitor AI usage and assess its impact. They want clear communication on how AI affects workloads, career growth, and daily operations. The group also stresses that AI should enhance the workplace, rather than reduce human agency or compromise worker rights.

These demands come amid Amazon’s recent workforce cuts of around 14,000 jobs, attributed to automation and cost-saving strategies. Employees insist that the company must take responsibility for the ethical, social, and environmental effects of its AI systems.

Employees Advocate AI That Benefits Everyone

Amazon employees emphasize that AI should improve life for all, not just maximize company profits. They envision AI helping people gain more freedom for rest, family, creativity, and connection with nature. According to the letter, responsible AI deployment could ensure fair working conditions, sustainable practices, and protections for democratic institutions.

Staff believe that by slowing the rollout and including ethical oversight, Amazon can become a global leader in AI that serves society while maintaining environmental and social responsibility. The open letter reflects a growing demand for accountability in tech industry practices.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 4:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS