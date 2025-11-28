LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'AQI..Let Me Die': Vir Das Sings Hilarious Yet A Hard-Hitting Lyric On Rising Air Pollution, WATCH

‘AQI..Let Me Die’: Vir Das Sings Hilarious Yet A Hard-Hitting Lyric On Rising Air Pollution, WATCH

Stand-up star Vir Das turned lyricist to highlight Mumbai’s worsening air pollution, posting a video on Instagram singing “AQI, AQI, let me die.” The humorous yet poignant song captures the city’s smog-filled mornings, dry throats, and relentless construction of oversized apartments, while also reflecting the struggles of children and elderly residents living amid pollution.

Vir Das AQI Song | Pic Credit: Vir Das Instagram
Vir Das AQI Song | Pic Credit: Vir Das Instagram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 28, 2025 13:14:08 IST

‘AQI..Let Me Die’: Vir Das Sings Hilarious Yet A Hard-Hitting Lyric On Rising Air Pollution, WATCH

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das woke up, took a deep breath, and created a song highlighting Mumbai’s worsening air pollution. He shared the video on Instagram, singing the humorous line, “AQI, AQI, let me die,” reflecting the daily struggle of city residents.

Vir’s lyrics describe his morning experiences, from dry throats in Bandra to the constant construction of high-rise apartments. He used his ukulele to add a musical touch, combining satire and reality. The song resonated widely with fans, capturing both the frustration and humor in living amid the thickening smog of Mumbai.

In his video, Vir Das portrayed everyday challenges Mumbaikars face due to pollution. He joked about children confined indoors and elderly residents struggling to breathe. Vir questioned the construction of oversized apartments, singing, “Do we need 9000 BHKs?” He highlighted the noise and smoke from construction, emphasizing its impact on health. His lyrics also noted how pollution affects daily activities, including commuting and leisure.

Vir combined humor with sincerity to show how Mumbai’s air quality affects everyone. The video encouraged residents to reflect on environmental concerns while engaging them with relatable comedy about city life and the persistent haze surrounding the metropolis.

Mumbai Pollution Gains Legal Attention

On November 27, Vir Das drew attention to rising AQI in Mumbai through a sarcastic video. He performed amid smoke indoors, visually illustrating air pollution. The video coincided with the Bombay High Court noting that authorities could not blame air pollution solely on volcanic ash from Ethiopia.

Petitioners highlighted that AQI in the city consistently exceeded safe limits for several days. Senior counsels Darius Khambata and Janak Dwarkadas emphasized that AQI levels stayed above 300, categorizing the air as ‘very poor.’

The court urged action to address the environmental crisis, highlighting the health risks posed by smog to children, elderly, and vulnerable populations in Mumbai.

Mumbai AQI Update

On November 28, Mumbai experienced slight improvement in air quality but remained under moderate pollution. According to the Sameer app, the AQI at 10:05 AM stood at 127, classifying the air as ‘moderate.’ Thick layers of smog still hovered over the city, affecting visibility and health. The current readings remain concerning, as pollution spikes can occur due to construction dust, vehicle emissions, and meteorological changes. Vir Das’s video reminded the public to stay aware of daily AQI levels, take protective measures, and demand action from authorities. Residents are advised to monitor updates and use masks during high-pollution days to safeguard health.

Understanding AQI and Safety Measures

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI levels to guide public safety. Ratings range from ‘Good’ (0-50), ‘Satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘Moderate’ (101-200), ‘Poor’ (201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (301-400), and ‘Severe’ (400+). Authorities advise residents to avoid outdoor activity when AQI exceeds 300.

Wearing certified N95 masks remains essential if going outside is unavoidable. Areas like Delhi and Mumbai frequently reach ‘very poor’ AQI levels during winter months. Vir Das’s song indirectly educated the public about these guidelines while blending humor with awareness.

The video reinforced the importance of caution, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems in polluted urban environments.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 1:14 PM IST
'AQI..Let Me Die': Vir Das Sings Hilarious Yet A Hard-Hitting Lyric On Rising Air Pollution, WATCH

