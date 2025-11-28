Weather Update: Bengaluru Temperature Dips To 16 Degrees, Fog Delays Flight Operations; Mumbai Implements GRAP-4 Amid Rising Pollution

Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies on Friday, with daytime temperatures touching 25°C and night temperatures dropping to around 16°C. Winds will blow at nearly 25 km/h, and humidity may stay near 72%.

Residents can expect short sunny breaks during the day. The city has seen a steady fall in temperatures over the last two weeks. While lower night temperatures were expected in December, the reduction in daytime temperatures has come earlier than usual. Forecasts suggest partly cloudy weather today and light rain tomorrow, creating cooler conditions across several parts of the city.

Bangalore when the temperature hits 16°C. City turns into Manali without the tourists. pic.twitter.com/tSzbLIaQRY — Lalith (@lalitgrateful) November 28, 2025

Temperature Trends and IMD Forecast for the Week

Weather reports indicate that humidity may stay between 54% and 80% throughout the week. Daytime temperatures are expected to settle between 28°C and 29°C, while night temperatures may remain between 18°C and 20°C. These conditions will keep mornings cooler and evenings pleasant.

IMD data shows that Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C on Wednesday, which is 1.6°C lower than the city’s average for November.

The weather department expects winter-like conditions to develop fully by the first week of December. Bengaluru normally records an average minimum of 16.4°C and a maximum of 26.9°C for November.

IMD Explains Why Bengaluru Is Experiencing Cooler Days

IMD officials explained that Bengaluru received light rainfall over the last 15 days, which contributed to the drop in temperature. The department said Easterly Waves are influencing the current weather pattern, as this is cyclone season and several low-pressure systems are active over surrounding regions. These systems are causing shifting weather conditions.

Despite the cooler temperature and cloudy sky, IMD has not issued any severe weather alerts. The department continues to monitor changes in wind flow and cloud formation as the transition into early winter continues across Karnataka.

Fog severely affected flight movement at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning. Visibility reduced sharply, causing delays for at least 41 flights starting from 5:30 am, according to reports. Although the city received light rainfall earlier in the day, IMD did not issue any major weather warnings.

However, the combination of fog and low clouds made landing and takeoff difficult for several airlines. This disruption came just two days after Bengaluru saw major delays in international operations due to volcanic ash from Ethiopia entering Indian airspace. At least seven flights were cancelled on Tuesday and twelve others were delayed.

GRAP-4 in Mumbai

Mumbai introduced the first level of GRAP-4 measures on Friday in several areas where air quality has stayed poor throughout November. Zones such as Mazgaon, Malad, Deonar, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Mulund West and Powai recorded some of the highest pollution levels in the city.

Under GRAP-4, the BMC increased dust-control actions across these pockets. Roads are being washed more frequently, construction sites are under strict checks and small industrial units breaking norms are facing penalties. Authorities are aiming to slow down rising pollution levels and prevent further deterioration of air quality.

BMC teams inspected 70 construction sites and immediately stopped work at 53 locations that failed to follow pollution-control rules. Bakery operators in Mazgaon received orders to remove old chimneys, while marble-cutting units in Andheri East were instructed to adopt cleaner systems.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has been directed to act against polluting industries and RMC plants in Deonar. To strengthen monitoring, 450 junior supervisors from the Solid Waste Management department received permission to issue fines for dust-related violations. Pollution levels remained high through November, prompting authorities to keep GRAP-4 in place until air quality improves.

Delhi AQI Update

Delhi’s air quality neared the “severe” category on Friday morning, following the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) decision to lift Stage-3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 7:00 AM on November 28. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 377 at 4 PM and rose to 381 by 8 PM, with multiple monitoring stations reporting “severe” levels later in the evening.

Delhi has faced consistently poor air quality for the past two weeks. CPCB classifies AQI from 201–300 as “poor,” 301–400 as “very poor,” and 401–500 as “severe.”

Must Read: Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning