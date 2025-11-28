Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, November 28th: Cyclone Ditwah is rapidly approaching the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline resulting in a red alert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) for four delta districts: Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, as well as orange warnings for parts of the northern and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

What do the Alerts Mean?

Red Alert in Delta Districts: Possibility of Extremely Heavy Rainfall of over 20 cm within 24 hours

Orange Alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu: Very Heavy Rainfall of 11–20 cm.

The cyclone is currently over coastal Sri Lanka and southwest Bay of Bengal and will track northwest. Expected landfall on North Tamil Nadu/Puducherry coast 30 th November morning at the latest.

Expect worsening rain, wind and ocean conditions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the coming two to three days will be marked by rain and strong winds, with the potential for damaging winds in the range of 60-80 kph sustained at the center of the cyclone and gusts of 90 kph; windy conditions in the outer bands of the cyclone may produce winds of 30 to 55 kph.

(A) Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2025

Therefore, all fishermen are being warned not to go out until the cyclone has left the area due to the rough seas and high tides expected in the coming days from the cyclone.

Also, residents of the southern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, and the adjacent south coasts, have been alerted to the potential for heavy rain and wind damage.

What to do for Residents

Residents of four delta districts should brace for heavy rain, potential flooding, and water-logged conditions.

Avoid going to the beach or estuaries, and keep your distance from any hazards associated with the beach, estuary and harbour.

Those living in low-lying areas should prepare to relocate to a safer, higher-residence or shelter location should directives from local officials indicate to do so.

Listen closely to the IMD bulletins and local disaster-management updates.

The red alert for the Cauvery Delta and orange alert for coastal districts indicates to all residents and officials that they should remain alert and take protective measures in advance of Cyclone Ditwah. It is important that all stay safe and do not approach the coast until after the cyclone passes.

This article is based on official updates from the India Meteorological Department and other credible sources. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to follow government advisories and local authorities for the latest safety instructions. The information is for public awareness purposes only and should not be considered emergency guidance.