Home > Lifestyle > At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Dr. Anjali Hooda on the Real Side Effects of Ozempic and Safe Weight Loss

Dr. Anjali Hooda tells journalist Richa Kapoor that Ozempic can cause side effects like muscle loss, vision problems, constipation, and pancreatitis. These risks vary but can be managed under strict supervision. Proper diet and medical guidance are vital for safe weight loss.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 7, 2025 11:56:00 IST

When journalist Richa Kapoor asked about the real side effects of Ozempic, Dr. Anjali Hooda was clear: “Healthy weight loss is what people don’t often choose nowadays. Everyone wants quick results. But whether with or without the drug, improper weight loss can cause serious side effects.”

Common Risks: Muscle Loss, Vision Problems, and Gut Issues

She listed some common risks: “Muscle loss, vision loss because of vitamin deficiencies, and gut problems like constipation. Pancreatitis is also a concern, especially with Ozempic, as it’s a GLP-1 agonist that affects pancreatic enzymes.”

Dr. Hooda explained, “Drugs that increase GLP-1 can trigger pancreatitis, but it’s rare if taken under medical supervision. Eating the right way while on Ozempic is essential.”

She emphasized that side effects vary widely. “For example, a 140 kg man who has tried everything might benefit from Ozempic  but only under strict supervision.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Hooda said newer, better substitutes are coming to market. She also noted that for many, Ozempic has helped avoid serious health issues and even improved mental health.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life

Tags: Anjali Hoodaozempicside effects

