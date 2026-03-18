Chaitra Amavasya 2026 Tonight: Tithi Timings, Pitru Tarpan Rituals, Snan-Daan Significance & Navratri Start Details

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: Two-Day Amavasya! Perform Pitru Tarpan on March 18, Chaitra Navratri Begins from March 19

Chaitra Amavasya is an important day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing spiritual rituals.

According to traditional beliefs, devotees perform rituals such as Pitru Tarpan, Shraddha, holy bathing, and charity on this day to seek blessings from their ancestors and remove Pitru Dosha.

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: Date and Tithi Timing

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 18 March 2026, around 8:25 AM; Amavasya Tithi Ends: 19 March 2026, around 6:52 AM. Because the tithi spans two days, rituals like Pitru Tarpan are generally performed on 18 March during daytime.

Important Rituals to Perform on Chaitra Amavasya 2026

Pitru Tarpam- Devotees offer water mixed with black sesame seeds (til) to their ancestors. The ritual is performed while remembering the names of departed family members and praying for their peace. It is believed to help receive ancestral blessings and reduce Pitru Dosha.

to their ancestors. The ritual is performed while remembering the names of departed family members and praying for their peace. It is believed to help receive ancestral blessings and reduce Pitru Dosha. Pind Daan- Rice balls are offered as symbolic food for departed souls. Many people perform this ritual in holy places like Gaya, Prayagraj, Haridwar, or Varanasi , though it can also be done at home with a priest.

, though it can also be done at home with a priest. Holy Bath (Snan)- Taking a bath in sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, or other holy water bodies is considered very auspicious. Devotees believe this ritual purifies the soul and removes negative karma.

is considered very auspicious. Devotees believe this ritual purifies the soul and removes negative karma. Chairy and Donations (Daan)- People donate food, clothes, money, and grains to the needy. Feeding Brahmins, cows, birds, or the poor is considered highly beneficial.

to the needy. Feeding Brahmins, cows, birds, or the poor is considered highly beneficial. Lighting Lamps (Deep Daan)- Devotees light oil lamps in temples or near water bodies. This is believed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors and invite positive energy.

Chaitra Navratri Begins on March 19, 2026

After the Amavasya ends, the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month begins, marking the start of Chaitra Navratri from 19 March 2026. During this nine-day festival, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, observe fasts, and perform rituals like Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) at home or temples.

Conclusion

With Chaitra Amavasya concluding early on 19 March morning, the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month begins, marking the start of Chaitra Navratri 2026. Devotees will perform Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on the first day and begin the nine days of worship dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with the festival continuing until 27 March and culminating with Ram Navami.

Disclaimer:

Festival dates and rituals may vary depending on regional Panchang calculations and local traditions. Devotees are advised to consult their local priest or Panchang for exact timings and procedures.