Dupatta Isn’t Your Sunscreen? Expert Reveals What Actually Works To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage For All 12 Months

As the summer sun grows harsher, covering the face with a dupatta or scarf has become a common habit. While it may offer relief from heat, dust, and pollution, it is important to recognise that this practice does not provide adequate protection against sun damage. Effective sun care goes beyond physical covering and requires scientifically proven measures to truly safeguard the skin.

Understanding Sun Damage Beyond Heat as shared by Dr. Blossom Kochhar – Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Sun exposure is not just about feeling warm; it involves invisible ultraviolet (UV) radiation that impacts the skin at multiple levels.

● UVA Rays:

These penetrate deeper into the skin and are responsible for premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.

● UVB Rays:

These affect the surface layer, leading to sunburn, redness, and inflammation.

What is often overlooked is that these rays are present even on cloudy days and can pass through glass, fabrics, and reflective surfaces. This means your skin remains vulnerable even when you think you are protected.

Why a Dupatta Is Not Enough

While a dupatta provides shade, it does not function as a reliable UV barrier. Most summer fabrics, such as cotton, chiffon, and georgette, are lightweight and breathable, which also makes them ineffective at blocking ultraviolet radiation.

Key Limitations:

● Allows UV rays to pass through thin or loosely woven fabric

● Does not provide consistent or uniform protection

● Can shift with movement, exposing parts of the skin

● Leaves areas like the neck, ears, and hands unprotected.

In simple terms, a dupatta offers comfort, but not complete protection.

What Actually Works: The Role of Sunscreen

The most effective way to protect the skin is by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields against both UVA and UVB rays.

Among the available options, mineral sunscreens formulated with non-nano zinc oxide are among the safest and most reliable choices, especially in Indian climatic conditions.

Why Mineral Sunscreens Are More Effective

Mineral sunscreens work by forming a protective layer on the skin that reflects and scatters UV rays, unlike chemical sunscreens that absorb them.

Benefits of Non-Nano Zinc Oxide:

● Offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays

● Suitable for sensitive and reactive skin

● Remains on the surface of the skin, reducing absorption concerns

● Provides instant protection upon application

● Stable under high heat and less likely to irritate the skin

This makes it particularly effective for prolonged sun exposure in tropical environments.

Using Sunscreen the Right Way

Even the best sunscreen will not deliver results if not used correctly.

Application Essentials:

● Apply 15–20 minutes before stepping outdoors

● Use a sufficient amount to cover all exposed areas

● Do not miss areas like ears, neck, hands, and hairline

● Reapply every 2–3 hours, especially when outdoors or sweating

Consistency in application is key to preventing long-term damage.

Supporting Your Skin with Smart Habits

Sunscreen works best when combined with protective lifestyle choices.

Additional Protection Tips:

● Wear wide-brimmed hats

● Use UV-protective sunglasses

● Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

● Combine sunscreen with protective clothing.

These habits help minimise cumulative sun damage.

Prevention Is Better Than Repair

While a dupatta may provide temporary relief from heat, it cannot replace proper sun protection. Incorporating a mineral sunscreen with non-nano zinc oxide, along with mindful daily practices, is essential to maintaining healthy skin.

Because when it comes to sun care, shade may comfort, but only the right protection truly protects.

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