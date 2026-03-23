Got Mesmerised With Hamza And Yalina’s Luxurious Lyari Bungalow In Dhurandhar 2? Breathaking Property Worth Rs.20 Crore’s Real Location Finally Revealed

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The film serves as a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar and follows the high-stakes undercover mission of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari—an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat, aka Hamza. In the sequel, his character rises through the ranks to become a powerful figure in Lyari, Karachi, and purchases a luxurious villa for his wife, Yalina (played by Sara Arjun). Interestingly, while the story places the property in Pakistan, the bungalow is actually located in Amritsar, Punjab.

On March 20, architecture firm 23DC Architects shared an Instagram video revealing that the lavish home featured in the film is their project, situated in Amritsar. Offering a glimpse inside, they confirmed that the residence—named Ananda—was designed by them and expressed excitement about seeing it showcased on the big screen.

The designers described the house as a seamless blend of modern architecture and natural elements, built with a focus on preserving the landscape while reflecting Indian aesthetics. They highlighted how the design thoughtfully balances light and space, with courtyards, gardens, and traditional craftsmanship enhancing the contemporary structure.

From the outside, the home stands out with its sleek grey facade paired with wooden accents. Inside, the courtyard features stone sculptures, glass walls, greenery, manicured lawns, and cobbled stone flooring, all enclosed within high walls for privacy.

A striking spiral staircase made of black marble serves as the centerpiece, complemented by off-white marble floors. Expansive windows and glass panels flood the interiors with natural light, while the foyer—adorned with a crystal chandelier and wood-panelled detailing—adds a touch of elegance.

One of the most eye-catching elements is the sprawling garden, complete with a swimming pool and a cosy outdoor seating area furnished with rattan furniture amid lush greenery. The living room, styled in beige and black tones with abstract art, plush seating, and minimal decor, perfectly ties together the home’s refined and contemporary aesthetic.

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