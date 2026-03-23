Keep ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Spoilers Away From Social Media, Rakesh Bedi Urges Fans Not To Be A Spoilsport And Asks Them Not To Share Climax Specially

The larger the film, the tougher it becomes to keep its surprises under wraps—and that’s exactly the challenge facing Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

As the Ranveer Singh-led film continues to dominate conversations, actor Rakesh Bedi—who plays the much-loved character Jameel Jamali—has urged audiences to be more responsible about sharing spoilers online.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bedi appealed to fans to avoid revealing key moments from the film, particularly its widely discussed climax. The actor, who portrays a cunning politician, has emerged as one of the standout performers and a fan favourite.

Reacting to the growing trend of people posting clips from theatres, Bedi made a heartfelt request, asking viewers not to record scenes or share them on social media, as it spoils the experience for others. He stressed that while some may have already enjoyed the film, others deserve to experience it fresh without spoilers.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has turned into a major box office success and also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, on Sunday, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller recorded an Indian net collection of Rs 114.85 crore, taking its first weekend domestic net total to Rs 454.12 crore, and domestic gross collection to Rs 541.97 crore.

With Rs 149.35 crore gross collection from overseas, Dhurandhar 2’s total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 691.32 crore. Aditya Dhar’s movie opened strongly on Thursday with Rs 102.55 crore, after already earning Rs 43 crore through paid previews on March 18.

The numbers rebounded on Saturday with a Rs 39.48 per cent jump to reach Rs 113 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 114.85 crore, making two back-to-back Rs 100 crore days, a first for Hindi cinema.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that features Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan’s terror-criminal network.

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Dhurandhar 1 was a massive success as Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres even three months after its release.

(With ANI Inputs)

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