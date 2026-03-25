LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility Iran US War alan ritchson china Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Durga Ashtami 2026 will be observed on March 26. Check correct date, tithi timings, shubh muhurat, puja samagri list and step by step ritual guide for Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals
Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: March 25, 2026 11:24:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Durga Ashtami is one of the most sacred days of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Devotees across India observe fasts, perform Kanya Puja, and offer special prayers on this day. If you are planning to observe Durga Ashtami in 2026, here is a complete and accurate guide covering date, tithi timings, puja muhurat, samagri list, and step-by-step rituals from morning to evening.

Durga Ashtami 2026 Date

In 2026, Durga Ashtami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi Timings

  • Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 at night (exact time may vary by location)
  • Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026
  • The puja is generally performed on March 26, as the Ashtami tithi prevails during the day.

Shubh Muhurat for Puja

  • Best time for Durga Ashtami Puja: Morning hours after sunrise
  • Kanya Puja Muhurat: Late morning to early afternoon
  • Sandhi Puja (Ashtami–Navami Sandhi): Around transition period of Ashtami to Navami
  • Devotees should ideally perform the main puja during the morning for maximum spiritual benefits.

Durga Ashtami Puja Samagri List

To perform the puja properly, keep the following items ready:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Idol or picture of Maa Durga
  • Red cloth and chunri
  • Flowers, garland and leaves
  • Kumkum, haldi, roli
  • Akshat (rice)
  • Diya with ghee or oil
  • Incense sticks and camphor
  • Coconut and fruits
  • Sweets and bhog items (halwa, puri, chana)
  • Kalash with water and mango leaves
  • Betel leaves and supari

Step-by-Step Durga Ashtami Puja Vidhi

Morning Rituals

Start your day early with a bath and wear clean or traditional clothes. Clean the puja area and set up the idol or image of Maa Durga. Place a red cloth and decorate the altar with flowers.

Kalash Sthapana and Invocation

Install the kalash and invoke Goddess Durga with devotion. Light a diya and incense sticks. Offer kumkum, rice, and flowers to the goddess.

Main Puja Process

Chant Durga Saptashati or Durga Ashtami mantras. Offer bhog such as halwa, puri, and black chana. Perform aarti with full devotion.

Kanya Puja Ritual

Invite 9 young girls (symbolizing Navdurga) and one boy (Bhairav). Wash their feet, apply tilak, and offer prasad along with gifts or dakshina. This ritual is considered highly auspicious.

Evening Aarti and Bhog

In the evening, perform aarti again and offer fresh bhog. Light diyas and pray for health, prosperity, and protection from negative energies.

Significance of Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami marks the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces. It symbolizes the destruction of negativity and the triumph of good over evil. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri on this day is believed to bring peace, happiness, and spiritual growth.

Conclusion

Durga Ashtami 2026 will be observed on March 26 with puja performed during the daytime Ashtami tithi. From morning rituals to evening aarti and Kanya Puja, each step holds deep spiritual meaning. Preparing the right samagri and following the proper vidhi ensures a complete and fulfilling Navratri experience.

Disclaimer: Dates and timings are based on traditional Hindu calendar calculations and may vary slightly by location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang for exact muhurat.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashtami 2026 date IndiaAshtami puja guideAshtami vrat rulesChaitra Navratri 2026Durga Ashtami 2026Durga Ashtami bhogDurga Ashtami date 2026Durga Ashtami evening aartiDurga Ashtami morning pujaDurga Ashtami puja muhuratDurga Ashtami puja vidhiDurga Ashtami samagri listDurga Ashtami significanceDurga Ashtami tithi timingshalwa puri chana prasadKanya Puja 2026Maa Mahagauri pujaNavratri 2026 Ashtami dateNavratri Ashtami ritualsNavratri Kanjak puja 2026Navratri puja steps

RELATED News

Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

What Is Dry Ice? The Hidden Dangers Behind The JetBlue Lawsuit After Serving Onboard Passenger Dry Ice Instead Of Ice Pack, Causing Serious Burns

24 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Dupatta Isn’t Your Sunscreen? Expert Reveals What Actually Works To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage For All 12 Months

Got Mesmerised With Hamza And Yalina’s Luxurious Lyari Bungalow In Dhurandhar 2? Breathaking Property Worth Rs.20 Crore’s Real Location Finally Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla? Billionaire Behind Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal- Check Massive Net Worth, Business Empire

Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Set New T20I Record | Details Inside

KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I: Preview, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Predicted Playing XIs

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

‘IPL Bigger Than NBA and Premier League’: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praises After Record Sale of RR and RCB Before IPL 2026

Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals
Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals
Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals
Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

QUICK LINKS