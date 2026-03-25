Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Durga Ashtami is one of the most sacred days of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Devotees across India observe fasts, perform Kanya Puja, and offer special prayers on this day. If you are planning to observe Durga Ashtami in 2026, here is a complete and accurate guide covering date, tithi timings, puja muhurat, samagri list, and step-by-step rituals from morning to evening.

Durga Ashtami 2026 Date

In 2026, Durga Ashtami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi Timings

Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 at night (exact time may vary by location)

Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026

The puja is generally performed on March 26, as the Ashtami tithi prevails during the day.

Shubh Muhurat for Puja

Best time for Durga Ashtami Puja: Morning hours after sunrise

Kanya Puja Muhurat: Late morning to early afternoon

Sandhi Puja (Ashtami–Navami Sandhi): Around transition period of Ashtami to Navami

Devotees should ideally perform the main puja during the morning for maximum spiritual benefits.

Durga Ashtami Puja Samagri List

To perform the puja properly, keep the following items ready:

Idol or picture of Maa Durga

Red cloth and chunri

Flowers, garland and leaves

Kumkum, haldi, roli

Akshat (rice)

Diya with ghee or oil

Incense sticks and camphor

Coconut and fruits

Sweets and bhog items (halwa, puri, chana)

Kalash with water and mango leaves

Betel leaves and supari

Step-by-Step Durga Ashtami Puja Vidhi

Morning Rituals

Start your day early with a bath and wear clean or traditional clothes. Clean the puja area and set up the idol or image of Maa Durga. Place a red cloth and decorate the altar with flowers.

Kalash Sthapana and Invocation

Install the kalash and invoke Goddess Durga with devotion. Light a diya and incense sticks. Offer kumkum, rice, and flowers to the goddess.

Main Puja Process

Chant Durga Saptashati or Durga Ashtami mantras. Offer bhog such as halwa, puri, and black chana. Perform aarti with full devotion.

Kanya Puja Ritual

Invite 9 young girls (symbolizing Navdurga) and one boy (Bhairav). Wash their feet, apply tilak, and offer prasad along with gifts or dakshina. This ritual is considered highly auspicious.

Evening Aarti and Bhog

In the evening, perform aarti again and offer fresh bhog. Light diyas and pray for health, prosperity, and protection from negative energies.

Significance of Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami marks the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces. It symbolizes the destruction of negativity and the triumph of good over evil. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri on this day is believed to bring peace, happiness, and spiritual growth.

Conclusion

Durga Ashtami 2026 will be observed on March 26 with puja performed during the daytime Ashtami tithi. From morning rituals to evening aarti and Kanya Puja, each step holds deep spiritual meaning. Preparing the right samagri and following the proper vidhi ensures a complete and fulfilling Navratri experience.

Disclaimer: Dates and timings are based on traditional Hindu calendar calculations and may vary slightly by location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang for exact muhurat.