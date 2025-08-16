LIVE TV
Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

Ghee and malai are natural skincare remedies rich in nutrients. Ghee, or clarified butter, is deeply moisturizing and offers anti aging benefits, while malai, or milk cream, is a gentle moisturizer that can hydrate and exfoliate the skin. Both can be beneficial, but the best choice depends on skin type and needs. Ghee suits dry or sensitive skin, while malai is ideal for gentle exfoliation and moisturizing. Experiment with both to find what works best for your skin, and enjoy the benefits of these natural ingredients for a healthy and radiant complexion.

Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 16, 2025 21:59:27 IST

When it comes to natural skincare remedies, ghee and malai are two popular options that have been used for centuries. Both are rich in nutrients and offer unique benefits for the skin. Let’s dive into the details of each and determine which one might be better suited for your skin type. 

Benefits of Ghee for skin
Ghee, or clarified butter, is deeply moisturizing and offers anti aging benefits. It’s rich in fat soluble vitamins A, E, and D, which are essential for healthy skin. Ghee can : 
Moisturize dry skin- Apply ghee directly to dry patches to lock in moisture and soothe dryness.
Soothe chapped lips- Ghee’s moisturizing properties make it an excellent natural lip balm.
Nourish Cuticles- Massage ghee into your cuticles to keep them healthy and hydrated. 

Benefits of Malai for skin
Malai, or milk cream, is a natural moisturizer that’s rich in lipids. It can:

Gently exfoliate- Mix malai with besan to create a gentle exfoliating scrub that removes dead skin cells.
Hydrate Skin- Massage malai onto dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and heels to lock in moisture.
Give skin glow- Malai’s nourishing properties can leave your skin looking smooth and radiant.

Which one is better?
Both ghee and malai can be beneficial for skin care, but the best choice ultimately depends on your skin type and needs. If you have dry or sensitive skin, ghee might be a better option due to its intense moisturizing properties. On the other hand, if you are looking for a gentle exfoliation or a natural moisturizer, malai could be the way to go.

In conclusion, both ghee and malai are natural ingredients that can be used to nourish and moisturize your skin. Experiment with both and see which one works best for you.

Tags: besanchapped lipsexfoliate skingheemalai

Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin
Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin
Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin
Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Remedy Works Better For Your Skin

