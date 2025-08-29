Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

Following the pandemic-spurred “Great Resignation” that reformed the world’s workforce, a new phenomenon is quietly gaining traction in business America: job hugging. Contrary to the ambition-driven job-hopping trend of recent years, job hugging refers to an increasing hesitation among employees particularly Gen Z to switch jobs, not because they’re succeeding, but because they’re unsure what lies ahead.

The explanations lie in the economic reality of today. Mass terminations, rising costs, and decreased recruitment have made workers more conservative. Statistics capture the change: in July 2025, the U.S. economy created a mere 73,000 jobs, compared to the previous monthly average of 111,000. Payroll plateaus have reduced opportunities for job searchers, while claims for unemployment have risen to their highest rate since November 2021.

Job security no longer exists

Surveys shows that American employees are more and more pessimistic regarding job security. A recent Express Employment Professionals survey has 73% of its respondents feeling that job security no longer exists and that 71% feel that it’s “becoming a thing of the past.” And yet, two-thirds of working job seekers report feeling more secure with their present employer than exploring an uncertain job market.

“Workers are holding on for dear life,” say workplace analysts, commenting that fear of the axe and borrowing costs have stifled ambition. For most, holding on to the security of the jobs they have is safer than taking a risk on something new.

But there is a secret cost. Psychologists caution that lengthy uncertainty, even over job loss itself, generates workplace stress and mental illness. Workers are stuck in a cycle of anxiety reluctant to relocate, but not altogether secure in their current positions.

As the economy slows and political changes contribute to uncertainty, hugging jobs has become the natural reaction of the workforce: opting for certainty over risk, even at the expense of expansion.

ALSO READ: “AI Won’t Save Jobs — It’ll Erase Them”: Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat’s Stark 2027 Warning