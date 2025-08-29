LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

Workers are embracing “job hugging,” clinging to current roles amid layoffs, slow hiring, and economic uncertainty. Surveys show rising fears over job security, with many prioritizing stability over career growth despite mounting stress.

Why workers are job hugging to survive uncertain times? (Photo: Canva modified)
Why workers are job hugging to survive uncertain times? (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 29, 2025 11:43:30 IST

Following the pandemic-spurred “Great Resignation” that reformed the world’s workforce, a new phenomenon is quietly gaining traction in business America: job hugging. Contrary to the ambition-driven job-hopping trend of recent years, job hugging refers to an increasing hesitation among employees particularly Gen Z to switch jobs, not because they’re succeeding, but because they’re unsure what lies ahead.

The explanations lie in the economic reality of today. Mass terminations, rising costs, and decreased recruitment have made workers more conservative. Statistics capture the change: in July 2025, the U.S. economy created a mere 73,000 jobs, compared to the previous monthly average of 111,000. Payroll plateaus have reduced opportunities for job searchers, while claims for unemployment have risen to their highest rate since November 2021.

Job security no longer exists

Surveys shows that American employees are more and more pessimistic regarding job security. A recent Express Employment Professionals survey has 73% of its respondents feeling that job security no longer exists and that 71% feel that it’s “becoming a thing of the past.” And yet, two-thirds of working job seekers report feeling more secure with their present employer than exploring an uncertain job market.

“Workers are holding on for dear life,” say workplace analysts, commenting that fear of the axe and borrowing costs have stifled ambition. For most, holding on to the security of the jobs they have is safer than taking a risk on something new.

But there is a secret cost. Psychologists caution that lengthy uncertainty, even over job loss itself, generates workplace stress and mental illness. Workers are stuck in a cycle of anxiety reluctant to relocate, but not altogether secure in their current positions.

As the economy slows and political changes contribute to uncertainty, hugging jobs has become the natural reaction of the workforce: opting for certainty over risk, even at the expense of expansion.

ALSO READ: “AI Won’t Save Jobs — It’ll Erase Them”: Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat’s Stark 2027 Warning

Tags: Job HuggingJob Security

RELATED News

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
Chanakya Niti: Timeless Lessons for Choosing the Right Life Partner
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ambani Family’s Royal Celebration at Antilia with Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani
18+ and Out? Why It’s Normal in America but Rare in India

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?