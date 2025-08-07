“AI Won’t Save Jobs — It’ll Erase Them”: Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat’s Stark 2027 Warning

Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat Warning: If you think AI is going to save us by creating a bunch of new jobs to replace the ones it’s killing, think again. That’s exactly what Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X, says and he’s not mincing words. He calls that whole idea “100% crap.”

Mo Gawdat Warns of AI Job Disruption: From Emma.love Startup to 2027 “Short-Term Dystopia” Impacting Developers, Creators, and CEOs

Why? Because he’s been on the front lines, running his own AI startup, Emma.love. What used to take 350 developers, his small team of three people built thanks to AI. This isn’t just about doing things faster or cheaper. It’s about AI replacing human labor at a scale no one’s ready for.

Gawdat warns we’re heading toward a serious problem. By around 2027, he says, the job market will go through a massive shake-up. He calls it a “short-term dystopia.” It’s not just factory jobs or menial work that’s at risk even creative jobs like podcasters and video editors, and yes, even CEOs, could be replaced by AI smarter than us.

Mo Gawdat Sounds Alarm on AI’s Threat to the Middle Class: Urges Retraining and Policy Changes Amid Rapid Job Displacement

The big worry? The middle class could disappear. The gap between the ultra-rich who control AI and the rest of us might grow wider than ever. He predicts a future where most people are either unemployed or stuck in jobs AI hasn’t taken yet, but that may not last long.

Of course, some experts and companies say AI will create new jobs and boost productivity, just like previous tech revolutions. But Gawdat is skeptical. AI doesn’t get tired or need breaks. It learns and improves faster than humans. So the scale and speed of disruption could be unprecedented.

His message isn’t to freak out, but to wake up. It’s time to rethink how we prepare for the future through serious retraining, new policies, and social safety nets. Because if we don’t, AI won’t be our friend. It’ll be the reason millions lose their livelihoods.

Also Read: Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google