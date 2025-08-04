Home > Tech and Auto > Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google

Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google

OpenAI removed ChatGPT’s shareable link feature after user conversations some personal appeared on Google and Bing. The experiment aimed to help discovery but raised privacy concerns. OpenAI is now deindexing chats from search engines, highlighting growing worries over AI privacy and data exposure.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 4, 2025 18:08:52 IST

In response to growing concerns over user privacy, OpenAI has decided to eliminate the shareable link feature in ChatGPT after several conversations ranging from casual chats to deeply personal exchanges were found indexed on search engines like Google and Bing. This action follows reports published by TechCrunch highlighting the unintended exposure of ChatGPT user data through searchable links.

The issue primarily arose when users opted to share ChatGPT conversations using the platform’s public link feature. While the feature was intended for voluntary sharing, it inadvertently made some sensitive conversations discoverable on search engines, leading to a breach in user confidentiality.

OpenAI’s Chief of Security, Dane Stuckey, addressed the matter publicly on August 1 through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He clarified that the shareable link feature had been removed from ChatGPT due to the privacy risks it posed.

“This was a short-lived experiment to help people discover useful conversations,” said Stuckey. “It was opt-in, but we think it introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to. So, we’re removing the option.”

He further assured users that OpenAI is actively working to remove any already-indexed content from Google, Bing, and other search engines. The update is being rolled out across all user accounts and is expected to be completed by the next morning.

Stuckey emphasized, “Security and privacy are paramount for us, and we’ll keep working to maximally reflect that in our products and features.”

Adding to the concern, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier warned users during a podcast with comedian Theo Von that conversations with ChatGPT aren’t fully protected from legal discovery processes. He advised users against inputting extremely personal information into the chatbot, as there were no legal guarantees of privacy.

This incident underscores the complexities tech companies face when balancing innovation with user privacy. OpenAI’s swift response aims to reinforce its commitment to safeguarding user data while continuing to refine the user experience with ChatGPT.

Tags: chatgptopenai

