Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List

A recent Microsoft study has taken a deep dive into how real-world usage of AI could transform, or potentially replace, various professions.

What Microsoft Research Says

Microsoft researchers analyzed over 200,000 anonymized conversations between users and Microsoft Copilot over a nine-month period in 2024, according to reports. These conversations were mapped to Intermediate Work Activities (IWAs) from the US Department of Labor’s ONET database.

The research team then developed an “AI applicability score,” which combined the mapped tasks with several indicators such as task completion rates, how frequently AI was used for those tasks, and feedback from users.

40 Jobs AI Can Replace

“Our study explores how AI may shape occupations by examining real-world usage,” said Kiran Tomlinson, senior researcher at Microsoft and lead author of the study. “It introduces an AI applicability score that measures the overlap between AI capabilities and job tasks, highlighting where AI might change how work is done, not necessarily replace it.”

Among the most at-risk professions are interpreters, translators, and historians, which topped the list of jobs with the highest AI applicability scores.

Jobs Scoring 34–37% on the AI Applicability Test

At the lower end of the scale, postsecondary library science teachers scored 34%. These professionals instruct university students on subjects such as archival methods and collection development, while also engaging in academic research and publishing.

Jobs With 35% Score

Switchboard operators

Public safety telecommunicators

Market research analysts and marketing managers

Models

Geographers

Web developers

Postsecondary economics teachers

Activists

Personal finance advisors

Jobs With 36% Score

Data scientists

Counter, rental, and new account clerks

Statistical assistants

Advertising sales agents

Demonstrators and product promoters

Public relations specialists

Jobs With 37% Score

Postsecondary business teachers

Editors

Hostesses

Jobs With 38% Score

Proofreaders

Copy markers

Technical writers

Jobs With 39% Score

Mathematicians

Journalists

Political scientists

Jobs With 40-41% Score

Farm and home management educators

Brokerage clerks

Broadcast announcers

Radio DJs

Ticket agents and travel clerks

Jobs With 42–49% Score

Eight professions ranked highest on Microsoft’s AI applicability scale, between 42% and 49%:

Telephone operators (42%)

CNC tool programmers and customer service representatives (44%)

Writers and authors (45%)

Sales representatives of services (46%)

Passenger attendants (47%)

Historians (48%)

Interpreters and translators (49%)

Despite the growing overlap between AI capabilities and certain job tasks, the study stops short of claiming that AI can fully automate any specific profession.

“Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation,” Tomlinson clarified. “As AI adoption accelerates, it’s important that we continue to study and better understand its societal and economic impact.”

