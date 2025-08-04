Home > Tech and Auto > Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List

A new Microsoft study dives into real-world AI use, mapping how it may reshape or even threaten dozens of white-collar jobs. Researchers analyzed over 200,000 Copilot chats, scoring professions on AI overlap using labor department task data. Interpreters, writers, and even journalists rank among the most exposed roles, but full replacement remains unlikely-yet.

Microsoft study reveals AI's growing overlap with job tasks, spotlighting the roles most susceptible to AI disruption. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 15:04:56 IST

A recent Microsoft study has taken a deep dive into how real-world usage of AI could transform, or potentially replace, various professions.

What Microsoft Research Says

Microsoft researchers analyzed over 200,000 anonymized conversations between users and Microsoft Copilot over a nine-month period in 2024, according to reports. These conversations were mapped to Intermediate Work Activities (IWAs) from the US Department of Labor’s ONET database.

The research team then developed an “AI applicability score,” which combined the mapped tasks with several indicators such as task completion rates, how frequently AI was used for those tasks, and feedback from users.

40 Jobs AI Can Replace

“Our study explores how AI may shape occupations by examining real-world usage,” said Kiran Tomlinson, senior researcher at Microsoft and lead author of the study. “It introduces an AI applicability score that measures the overlap between AI capabilities and job tasks, highlighting where AI might change how work is done, not necessarily replace it.”

Among the most at-risk professions are interpreters, translators, and historians, which topped the list of jobs with the highest AI applicability scores.

Jobs Scoring 34–37% on the AI Applicability Test

At the lower end of the scale, postsecondary library science teachers scored 34%. These professionals instruct university students on subjects such as archival methods and collection development, while also engaging in academic research and publishing.

Jobs With 35% Score

Switchboard operators
Public safety telecommunicators
Market research analysts and marketing managers
Models
Geographers
Web developers
Postsecondary economics teachers
Activists
Personal finance advisors

Jobs With 36% Score

Data scientists
Counter, rental, and new account clerks
Statistical assistants
Advertising sales agents
Demonstrators and product promoters
Public relations specialists

Jobs With 37% Score

Postsecondary business teachers
Editors
Hostesses

Jobs With  38% Score

Proofreaders
Copy markers
Technical writers

Jobs With  39% Score

Mathematicians
Journalists
Political scientists

Jobs With 40-41% Score

Farm and home management educators
Brokerage clerks
Broadcast announcers
Radio DJs
Ticket agents and travel clerks

Jobs With 42–49% Score

Eight professions ranked highest on Microsoft’s AI applicability scale, between 42% and 49%:

Telephone operators (42%)
CNC tool programmers and customer service representatives (44%)
Writers and authors (45%)
Sales representatives of services (46%)
Passenger attendants (47%)
Historians (48%)
Interpreters and translators (49%)

Despite the growing overlap between AI capabilities and certain job tasks, the study stops short of claiming that AI can fully automate any specific profession.

“Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation,” Tomlinson clarified. “As AI adoption accelerates, it’s important that we continue to study and better understand its societal and economic impact.”

