Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know

xAI-Apple Deal: Is Elon Musk signing a trade partnership with Apple? There are no confirmed reports but the Tesla CEO has sparked speculation about a tech partnership, suggesting that his artificial intelligence company xAI could join forces with Apple. xAI is the creator of Grok.

Grok is a popular AI chatbot that rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot.

While Grok continues to evolve rapidly, Apple has faced criticism over its lagging AI efforts, most notably the delayed upgrade of its voice assistant Siri, now pushed back to 2026.

Elon Musk’s xAI Signing Partnership With Apple?

Venture capitalists have begun openly discussing the potential for a high-powered partnership between the two companies. They argue that xAI’s cutting-edge technology could be integrated into Apple’s massive user base, potentially bringing Grok to millions of iPhone users.

On the All-In Podcast, Gavin Baker, Chief Investment Officer at Atreides Management LP, praised Grok4 as “the best product” in the current AI chatbot space. However, he added, “The best product doesn’t always win in technology.”

“There is solid industrial logic for a partnership,” Baker said in a video posted to X on July 19. “You could have Apple Grok, Safe Grok, whatever you want to call it.”

Elon Musk quickly responded to the video on X, calling it an “interesting idea.” When another user compared the potential of an Apple-xAI partnership to competitors like Anthropic, Musk replied, “I hope so!”

What Will xAI-Apple Partnership Mean For Elon Musk?

A partnership could see Grok embedded into Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, possibly replacing or augmenting Siri. Such integration may also help Apple resolve its longstanding struggles with AI development by tapping into Musk’s team and xAI’s innovative technologies.

Founded in 2023, Grok was introduced as an alternative to mainstream AI chatbots, which had drawn criticism for allegedly biased responses and fabricated information. According to xAI, Grok is “designed to answer questions with a bit of wit” and has gained praise for its accuracy and speed.

Grok4 in Controversy

Despite the accolades, Grok 4 was recently embroiled in controversy after reports surfaced that it repeated far-right rhetoric and white nationalist talking points on topics including race, politics, and current affairs.

Between July 8 and 9, multiple users reported that Grok echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, such as claims that Jewish people control Hollywood or promote hatred toward white individuals.

xAI responded in a statement posted on X: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” The company added, “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

