How China Is Countering Elon Musk’s Starlink With Laser Subs, Attack Satellites And A Rival Mega Constellation

As Elon Musk’s Starlink expands its global reach, China is stepping up efforts to counter what it sees as a national security threat. Military researchers are exploring high-tech responses, including laser-equipped submarines and attack satellites. Beijing views Starlink not as a commercial venture, but as an arm of U.S. strategic and military influence in orbit.

China develops laser subs and attack satellites to counter Musk’s Starlink, citing serious national security concerns. Photo/X.

Published: July 31, 2025 14:34:41 IST

According to reports thes systems include stealth submarines with lasers capable of targeting objects in space and custom-built attack satellites with ion thrusters.

According to reports thes systems include stealth submarines with lasers capable of targeting objects in space and custom-built attack satellites with ion thrusters.

Why is China Targeting Starlink?

Multiple Chinese research teams have been exploring methods to neutralize the Starlink satellite constellation, with dozens of academic papers detailing strategies to “hunt and destroy” the network.

A review of these papers by the Associated Press (AP) reveals a broad consensus among Chinese scientists that Starlink poses a serious risk of being used for military confrontation and espionage.

Starlink is operated by Musk’s SpaceX, which consists of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites offering low-cost, high-speed internet. the satellites are able to deliver internet to places even in remote or conflict-prone areas.

Chinese analysts believe that its scale, reach, and deep ties that Starlink has with US military and intelligence agencies make it a strategic tool for Washington.

As the United States integrates Starlink technology into military space assets to gain a strategic advantage over its adversaries, other countries increasingly perceive Starlink as a security threat in nuclear, space, and cyber domains,” wrote professors from China’s National University of Defense Technology in a 2023 paper.

How Starlink Has Concerned Even US Allies

While China’s concerns are at the forefront, some US  allies have also voiced unease over Starlink’s growing dominance in space-based communications. The apprehension stems from the potential consequences of outsourcing critical communications infrastructure, and massive volumes of data, to a private company led by an unpredictable businessman whose political loyalties appear fluid.

The unease intensified after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when Starlink’s strategic value on the battlefield became undeniable.

Musk’s increasingly active political engagements, including multi-million-dollar support for former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and his flirtation with forming a political party, have further raised eyebrows. Musk has also drawn attention for backing far-right and insurgent figures in Europe, often at odds with the political establishment.

How Starlink Became Largest Satellite Operator Globally

Since its launch in 2019, Starlink has become the largest satellite operator globally. 

This growing footprint has led Beijing to see Starlink not merely as a commercial venture, but as an extension of American military and strategic influence.

This perception has catalyzed China’s efforts to build and potentially deploy counter-systems. As the satellites orbit the globe, the same ones that fly over China also serve users in Europe, Ukraine, the United States, and beyond.

China Building Its Own Starlink Alternatives

In response, China has accelerated its push to create a domestic counterpart to Starlink that serves both civilian and military objectives. In 2021, it launched China SatNet, a state-owned entity tasked with deploying a mega-constellation known as Guowang. As of December, China SatNet had launched 60 of a planned 13,000 satellites.

Meanwhile, Qianfan, a Shanghai government-backed company, has already placed 90 satellites into orbit out of an intended 15,000. The company has actively sought international partners, striking a deal with Brazil in November, shortly after Musk’s public spat with a Brazilian judge investigating X, which led to SpaceX’s bank accounts being frozen in the country.

