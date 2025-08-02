Home > Tech and Auto > How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts

Elon Musk’s xAI is set to launch Grok Imagine, an AI-powered video generator integrated into the Grok app. Users can now join the waitlist to create videos from text prompts with sound—some even up to six minutes long. The rollout follows Musk’s earlier teasers and includes a “spicy mode” and premium-tier access for early users.

Elon Musk's xAI launches Grok Imagine to let users create AI-generated videos from text prompts with sound. Photo/X.

Published: August 2, 2025 13:59:11 IST

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI is set to launch Grok Imagine, a tool that will allow users to create AI-generated videos directly within the Grok application. While Musk has been teasing the feature for a while, access so far has appeared limited to select individuals, including some xAI employees and influencers.

In a recent post on X, Musk said users can now update their X app and request to join the waitlist for Grok Imagine.

Whar are The Grok Imagine Features and Capabilities?

Grok Imagine allows users to generate videos from text prompts, complete with sound, all within the application. Users can also create images and convert those into videos.

Musk previously teased the feature by saying they were “bringing back Vine, but in AI form,” referencing the popular short-form video platform that was discontinued in 2017.

According to an xAI employee quoted by Dataconomy, Grok Imagine videos have a maximum length of six minutes—the same cap Vine had before it was shut down by Twitter.

Another staff member, Mati Roy, revealed that Grok Imagine includes a ‘spicy mode’ which enables nudity in generated videos.

How Can You Access Grok Imagine

In his latest post, Musk instructed users: “Update your 𝕏 app and request to be on the waitlist for Grok Imagine.”

Earlier, the official Grok account posted an update outlining the phased rollout of the feature.

“Video generation is coming to Grok via our Imagine feature, powered by Aurora. Create instant videos with sound from text prompts. Download the standalone Grok app, subscribe to SuperGrok, and join the waitlist for early access in October,” the post said.

Grok Imagine will be available to those on the platform’s premium subscription tier. Early access requires a subscription to SuperGrok, which is priced at $30 per month.

Elon Musk’s xAI Growing Its Footprint

In addition to Grok Imagine, xAI has also introduced AI companions, which have stirred some controversy. Two companions – Ani (female) and Valentine (male) – have reportedly exhibited vulgar and sexually explicit behavior.

xAI is also scaling up its AI infrastructure. The company is adding 110,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) to its supercomputer, Collosus. A child-friendly version of the chatbot, dubbed Baby Grok, is also reportedly in the works.

