Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

A military conflict has broken out in West Asia after Iran launched attacks on neighbouring Gulf states in retaliation for United States–Israeli strikes inside the country. Amid the turmoil, Israel has introduced an unusual concept called “bomb shelter dating,” aimed at helping people meet and interact while taking cover during air-raid sirens.

In a post on X, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted several “creative” tools people are using even during missile attacks. These include a dating app that shows “who’s single even under fire,” a bomb shelter tracker, and a shower risk predictor that helps people choose safer times to bathe.

According to the ministry, one of the ideas is a “dating app in the bomb shelter,” designed to help people connect while they wait inside shelters during air-raid alerts.

The platform reportedly displays singles who are also taking refuge nearby. “Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote on X.

Only in Israel would people continue to utilize their creativity to assist one another in times of crisis. 👍Dating apps to use in bomb shelters 👍Predicting the best time to take a shower 👍Tracking the amount of sleep lost whilst in a bomb shelter Tech innovation doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/IUD1h0eKmJ — Israel in Singapore (@IsraelinSG) March 10, 2026

The Hooked app, originally created for speed dating, is now being used as a conversation starter inside bomb shelters. People place a QR code at the shelter entrance, and singles who scan it can see who else inside the bunker shares their relationship status, The Times of Israel reported.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared the post on X, writing, “Someday they will tell their kids ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”

Another tool, called the “bomb shelter tracker,” records how often users have to move to shelters and estimates how much sleep they lose due to repeated sirens at night.

Of course some genius Israelis invented an app where you can scan a barcode and see who’s single in the shelter 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z5fUEk1CDI — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) March 1, 2026

There is also a “shower risk predictor.” The app analyses recent siren alerts to estimate the likelihood of another missile warning—“so you’re not caught with shampoo in your hair,” the Israeli ministry said.

