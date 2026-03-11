Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

The 'Bomb Shelter Dating' platform reportedly displays singles who are also taking refuge nearby. “Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote on X.

Bomb Shelter Dating (Photo: AI)
Bomb Shelter Dating (Photo: AI)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 11, 2026 13:45:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

A military conflict has broken out in West Asia after Iran launched attacks on neighbouring Gulf states in retaliation for United States–Israeli strikes inside the country. Amid the turmoil, Israel has introduced an unusual concept called “bomb shelter dating,” aimed at helping people meet and interact while taking cover during air-raid sirens.

In a post on X, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted several “creative” tools people are using even during missile attacks. These include a dating app that shows “who’s single even under fire,” a bomb shelter tracker, and a shower risk predictor that helps people choose safer times to bathe.

According to the ministry, one of the ideas is a “dating app in the bomb shelter,” designed to help people connect while they wait inside shelters during air-raid alerts.

You Might Be Interested In

The platform reportedly displays singles who are also taking refuge nearby. “Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote on X.

The Hooked app, originally created for speed dating, is now being used as a conversation starter inside bomb shelters. People place a QR code at the shelter entrance, and singles who scan it can see who else inside the bunker shares their relationship status, The Times of Israel reported.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared the post on X, writing, “Someday they will tell their kids ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”

Another tool, called the “bomb shelter tracker,” records how often users have to move to shelters and estimates how much sleep they lose due to repeated sirens at night.

There is also a “shower risk predictor.” The app analyses recent siren alerts to estimate the likelihood of another missile warning—“so you’re not caught with shampoo in your hair,” the Israeli ministry said.

ALSO READ:  1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bomb Shelter DatingDating app in singlesiran warlove during warmeeting under warMiddle East tensions

RELATED News

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Zara, H&M Shipments Face Delays as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Fashion Supply Chains, Delaying Shipments

Sudesh Bhosle’s Mega Musical Night in Patna on May 3, More than 5000 audience members to enjoy a melodious evening of music

Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

10 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Daily Astrology News

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: You Will Be Shocked To Know The Secret Of Season 2 Video, People Think It Is..

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

CorporateConnections India to Host the Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF)

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details

From LPG, PNG In Kitchens To CNG, LNG In Transport And Industry – A Complete Guide To India’s Gas-Based Energy System

NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War
Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War
Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War
Love Under Sirens: How Singles Are Meeting Through ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ Introduced In Israel Amid Iran War

QUICK LINKS