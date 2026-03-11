1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

In a surprising announcement, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she will temporarily stop uploading videos on her YouTube channel, even though it has crossed one million subscribers and earns revenue from its content. The actor shared the update in a recent vlog alongside her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

The family said they plan to take a short break after posting videos consistently for over a year. Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel, which began uploading content toward the end of 2024, has grown rapidly and now has around 1.18 million subscribers. The family has been sharing two videos each week and has uploaded more than 260 videos so far.

In a video released on Tuesday, Archana explained the decision to pause uploads. She said the news wasn’t sad but felt it was important to inform their subscribers, whom they call the “AAAP ka Parivar.” After running the channel for about a year, the family wants to take a short rest for a few weeks. Archana also thanked viewers for their support and expressed hope that fans would continue to show the same love when they return.

During this break, Aaryamann’s channel, AARY Vlogs, will continue posting new content.

Family plans fresh ideas after the break

The family said they plan to return with a new direction for their content. Parmeet mentioned that they intend to try “something new” once they resume posting. Ayushmaan added that they will come back with renewed energy and a fresh perspective, while Aaryamann described the break as the next stage in the evolution of their “AAAP ka Parivar” content.

Archana also reassured viewers that fans can still see the family through Aaryamann’s vlog channel. She said they will continue to appear there during the pause.

Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel currently hosts around 265 videos. One of its most popular uploads—a behind-the-scenes vlog from The Great Indian Kapil Show—has garnered more than 7.6 million views.

Industry estimates suggest the channel earns several lakhs of rupees through YouTube advertising, as many of its videos attract millions of views. However, the exact income can vary depending on viewership, engagement levels and brand partnerships.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi spoke about the financial potential of their online content. He said that if the family chose to pursue YouTube as a full-time career, it could earn them at least three times more than their combined income from films and television.

Since launching in late 2024, Archana Puran Singh’s channel has become a significant new revenue stream for the family. Analytics estimates suggest the channel has accumulated hundreds of millions of views and more than a million subscribers. Industry trackers estimate that the channel could earn roughly $4,900 to $6,700 per month (around ₹4.4 lakh to ₹6 lakh) from YouTube advertising alone, depending on views and engagement.

If this trend continues, the platform could generate annual earnings between about $59,000 and $80,000 (approximately ₹53 lakh to ₹72 lakh), though the final income may vary since creators often earn additional revenue through brand collaborations and sponsored content.

In recent vlogs, Archana has also opened up about her personal life, including her relationship with Parmeet Sethi, their marriage and family experiences. In one video, she said many people assume their marriage is perfect, but like any couple they also have disagreements. She shared that they do have occasional arguments but usually resolve them and move forward.

The couple has also discussed some of the challenges they faced over the years, including Parmeet’s absence during the early years of parenting and other difficulties in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lim Young- Woong? Trot Singer Defeated K- Pop BTS With 13.50 Billions Streams In MelOn