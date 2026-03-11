Who Is Lim Young- Woong? Trot Singer Defeated K- Pop BTS With 13.50 Billions Streams In MelOn

South Korea’s streaming landscape has seen a major shake-up. Trot singer Lim Young-woong has become the most-streamed artist in the history of MelOn with 13.50 billion streams, overtaking global K-pop powerhouse BTS.

The milestone marks a significant shift in the country’s music streaming records. BTS previously held the top spot with 13.48 billion streams on MelOn, but Lim has now edged past them to claim the No. 1 position. His achievement highlights the enormous support he enjoys among domestic listeners, particularly fans of ballads and trot music.

While BTS remains one of the most internationally recognised K-pop acts, Lim’s success demonstrates the strong influence of South Korea’s local audience and their continued love for traditional genres.

Born on June 16, 1991, Lim Young- Woong is a South Korean singer celebrated for blending ballad, pop and trot styles. He began his career in 2016 after signing with Mulgogi Music and debuted that same year with the single Hate You. Although his early years in the industry passed relatively quietly, his trajectory changed dramatically a few years later.

Lim shot to nationwide fame after competing on the TV Chosun music competition show Mr. Trot. The program, focused on the trot genre, drew thousands of hopeful contestants. From nearly 17,000 applicants, Lim ultimately emerged as the winner in the show’s March 2020 finale.

His victory not only propelled him into mainstream stardom but also helped spark renewed interest in trot music among younger audiences across South Korea.

