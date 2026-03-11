LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With 'Durandhar 2'- Check New Release Date

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With 'Durandhar 2'- Check New Release Date

The film was initially scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly postponed it as several big titles—including Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups—were expected to arrive on the same date.

Dacoit And Durandhar 2 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 11, 2026 11:00:34 IST

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s ‘Dacoit’ Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With ‘Durandhar 2’- Check New Release Date

Actor Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Dacoit has been given a new release date. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere in theatres on March 19, 2026, but it has now been postponed by a few weeks.

On Tuesday, the filmmakers officially revealed that the action-romantic thriller will now release in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The earlier date had coincided with the festival of Ugadi.

Adivi Sesh shared the announcement with his fans through his official social media account. Announcing the new date, the actor wrote, “Goldfish on April 10. In Theaters Worldwide.”

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role and also features Mrunal Thakur. The project has created interest among fans as Sesh has also worked on the writing of the film. Known for choosing story-driven projects, the actor has co-written the story and screenplay along with Shaneil Deo, who is also directing the film.

Dacoit is being filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. In addition to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the project will also see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appearing in a significant role.

The film was initially scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly postponed it as several big titles—including Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups—were expected to arrive on the same date. However, Toxic has since been delayed to June 2026, while Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken over that release slot.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in HIT: The Second Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The 2022 thriller follows police officer Krishna Dev, popularly known as KD, who investigates a string of crimes involving female victims while working with the HIT unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit centres on an enraged convict seeking revenge on his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film promises an intense cinematic ride packed with high-octane action, raw emotion, and drama. Alongside Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap plays a pivotal role. Sesh has also co-written the story and screenplay with Shaneil Deo.

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Adivi Sesh spoke about the film’s tone, describing it as “very muscular.” He shared, “Every line has been discussed; each dialogue has been acted out with each other. I think it’s Shaneil’s vision that’s really made it feel very contemporary.” He added that the film offers “a very American look at a very Indian story.”

With its planned release over the festive weekend of Gudi Padwa and Eid al-Fitr, the makers expect the adrenaline-filled story to attract a wide audience in theatres.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s ‘Dacoit’ Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With ‘Durandhar 2’- Check New Release Date

QUICK LINKS