Lockdown Now Streaming On OTT: When And Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran’s Intense Thriller Online, But What Secrets Unfold Inside?

The fanbase for the actress from “Butterfly” has received their long-awaited reward because her newest thriller film, Lockdown, has now become available on digital services.

Director AR Jeeva filmed the movie, which Lyca Productions distributed, to tell the story of people who faced dangerous situations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie finally premiered in theaters on January 30, 2026, after its multiple delays, which resulted from bad weather and scheduling problems. The psychological drama became available for home viewing, which shows the unfiltered emotional and mental effects that people experience during periods of isolation.

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Details

The film has officially secured its digital home on Amazon Prime Video, where it is currently available for subscribers. The makers have released the movie in its original Tamil version together with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam to reach a wider audience across the country.

The multi-language release of Anupama’s new film allows her extensive pan-Indian fan base to witness her powerful performance as “Anitha,” who endures a disastrous personal crisis during complete societal collapse.

The digital premiere, which took place on March 11, 2026, surprised many fans because the lead star had not promoted the event on social media beforehand.

Lockdown Movie Cast and Plot Facts

The film presents its main character through her relationship with his parents, who show their emotional struggle through their various reactions.

The story depicts Anitha, who loses her life stability after one event, which becomes worse for her when the government enforces a three-week nationwide lockdown. The movie employs two different musical compositions that NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin created to build suspense through their combined musical elements.

The film received mixed box office results, but it gained recognition on OTT platforms because of its careful treatment of social matters and its authentic depiction of youth mental challenges during the 2020 worldwide epidemic.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release