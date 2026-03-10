Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

Rani Mukerji makes her most powerful comeback yet in Mardaani 3, which creates excitement throughout the entire film industry. The film will enter digital distribution after completing its energetic theatrical performance, which started on January 30, 2026.

Fans who missed the grit and intensity of Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screen are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness her latest crusade against a ruthless beggar mafia from the comfort of their homes.

The upcoming third installment will present its most intense dark portion, which expands the action-thriller boundaries while the franchise continues to show its dedication to exposing major social problems.

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Strategy

The digital release of this cop thriller follows a planned schedule, which matches the standard distribution method used by Yash Raj Films to release their major projects.

The film will premiere on Netflix, according to industry analysis, which shows the studio’s multi-year streaming contracts with international streaming services.

The timeline requires an eight-week theatrical window during which the film must be shown in theaters to achieve maximum box-office earnings before it can be watched online by viewers around the world.

The streaming service will become available at midnight, which lets subscribers watch the 129-minute film that depicts law enforcement in its most unfiltered form.

Streaming Platforms for Mardaani 3

Netflix serves as the official online platform for the franchise, which fans use to view its latest sequel. The platform already hosts the previous two installments, which create a complete binge-watching experience that allows viewers to watch Shivani’s transformation from a dedicated inspector to her advanced expertise as a veteran.

The addition of Mardaani 3 to the library strengthens the platform’s collection of powerful Indian crime drama series. The digital release will include high-definition streaming and multiple language subtitle options because the film contains sensitive content that receives a “U/A 16+” rating that includes child abduction and organized crime themes.

