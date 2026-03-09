LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Comedy Drama After Its Theatrical Run

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja and directed by Kishore Tirumala, hit theatres on January 13, 2026. The comedy-drama will stream on ZEE5 from March 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, bringing the story of a businessman facing personal turmoil to digital audiences.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 9, 2026 13:40:45 IST

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, known for his high-energy action performances before this year, surprised his fans by choosing to work on Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi, which people commonly refer to as BMW.

Kishore Tirumala directed this comedy-drama, which premiered on January 13, 2026, as part of the Sankranti holiday festivities. The film maintained a consistent presence in theaters until the digital release finally took place.

The film will now have its first screening on ZEE5, which is scheduled for March 13, 2026. The platform will release this movie in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, which will enable a wide range of South Indian viewers to watch the film.

ZEE5 Digital Streaming Rights and Language Availability

Cinephiles have engaged in extensive discussions about the digital streaming distribution of Ravi Teja’s new film. ZEE5 successfully secured the post-theatrical digital rights for the film, ensuring it joins their extensive library of regional blockbusters.

The platform chose mid-March as its premiere date because their initial February release date was too early to show complete theatrical results. The audience can watch the film in its original Telugu language together with professional dubbing in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

The film uses a multi-language system to boost its audience reach because Mass Maharaja’s distinct comedic style will appeal to various regional audiences who speak different languages.

Engaging Plot and Ravi Teja’s Character Arc

The story centers on Ram Sathyanarayana, who leads an active life as a middle-aged businessman until his business trip to Spain causes him to lose control of his existence. Ravi Teja shows a different side of his acting skills when he plays a husband who must deal with his guilt after having an affair, which creates family problems when his previous actions return to affect him.

The two main female characters of the movie are played by Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi, who show the different worlds that Ram experiences throughout the story.

The film uses experienced comedians from the supporting cast, which includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, and Satya, to create a balance between emotional drama and humorous situations, which presents a new perspective on marriage conflicts and individual accountability.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:40 PM IST
Tags: Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi OTT releaseRavi Teja movie OTT

QUICK LINKS