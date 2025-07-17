Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Milind Soman’s latest sartorial move is turning heads—and not just because he’s wearing a dress. Featured in Harper’s Bazaar India’s June–July 2025 issue, the 59-year-old icon posed in a white knitted dress by women’s label URA, paired boldly with sleek black Birkenstock boots . In another striking look, he donned a crop top, all while embracing his natural grey hair and beard in an unfiltered, authentic image that sparked widespread admiration .

Milind Soman Ignites Social Media Buzz, Inspiring Conversations on Fashion Norms and Personal Authenticity

Social media erupted. Comments ranged from calling him the “hottest man alive” to viewers thinking the editorial might be computer‑generated until they recognised his unmistakable presence . But for fans, it was more than just visuals it was motivational. The overwhelming response celebrated not only his confidence but the conversation he ignited around fashion norms and personal authenticity .

Milind Soman Challenges Gender Norms with Bold Fashion Choices

This isn’t a sudden shift for Milind Soman. He’s long pushed boundaries from barefoot marathons to age-defying roles and daring fashion statements.

In April 2025, he made a memorable ramp appearance draped in a gold saree styled as a dhoti, complete with a sacred rudraksha mala an unmistakable assertion that style transcends gender or tradition .

These choices reflect a broader movement in Indian fashion. Over the past few years, designers and labels have embraced unisex silhouettes, colour palettes, and materials that offer wearers freedom, not labels . From homegrown brands to influencers like Guy in the Skirt, the trend is unmistakable, clothing doesn’t belong to one gender alone .

Milind Soman Defines Authentic Style as Fearless Self-Expression

At its core, Milind’s style isn’t about shock it’s about self‑expression. By choosing pieces typically categorised as women’s wear, he’s redefining what it means to dress confidently at any age, regardless of gender. In doing so, he reminds us that authenticity isn’t just fashionable it’s revolutionary.

With each wardrobe choice from dresses to draped saris with spiritual accessories Milind continues to inspire, fashion should never confine, only empower. At 59, he proves timelessness is not about resisting change but about daring to be oneself.