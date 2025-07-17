LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Home > Lifestyle > Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Milind Soman, at 59, is redefining gender less fashion by confidently wearing dresses and challenging traditional style norms. His bold choices inspire conversations on self-expression, authenticity, and breaking stereotypes, proving that fashion has no age or gender limits

Milind Soman
Milind Soman

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 20:06:29 IST

Milind Soman’s latest sartorial move is turning heads—and not just because he’s wearing a dress. Featured in Harper’s Bazaar India’s June–July 2025 issue, the 59-year-old icon posed in a white knitted dress by women’s label URA, paired boldly with sleek black Birkenstock boots . In another striking look, he donned a crop top, all while embracing his natural grey hair and beard in an unfiltered, authentic image that sparked widespread admiration .

Milind Soman Ignites Social Media Buzz, Inspiring Conversations on Fashion Norms and Personal Authenticity

Social media erupted. Comments ranged from calling him the “hottest man alive” to viewers thinking the editorial might be computer‑generated until they recognised his unmistakable presence . But for fans, it was more than just visuals it was motivational. The overwhelming response celebrated not only his confidence but the conversation he ignited around fashion norms and personal authenticity .

Milind Soman Challenges Gender Norms with Bold Fashion Choices

This isn’t a sudden shift for Milind Soman. He’s long pushed boundaries from barefoot marathons to age-defying roles and daring fashion statements.

 In April 2025, he made a memorable ramp appearance draped in a gold saree styled as a dhoti, complete with a sacred rudraksha mala an unmistakable assertion that style transcends gender or tradition .

These choices reflect a broader movement in Indian fashion. Over the past few years, designers and labels have embraced unisex silhouettes, colour palettes, and materials that offer wearers freedom, not labels . From homegrown brands to influencers like Guy in the Skirt, the trend is unmistakable, clothing doesn’t belong to one gender alone .

Milind Soman Defines Authentic Style as Fearless Self-Expression

At its core, Milind’s style isn’t about shock it’s about self‑expression. By choosing pieces typically categorised as women’s wear, he’s redefining what it means to dress confidently at any age, regardless of gender. In doing so, he reminds us that authenticity isn’t just fashionable it’s revolutionary.

With each wardrobe choice from dresses to draped saris with spiritual accessories Milind continues to inspire, fashion should never confine, only empower. At 59, he proves timelessness is not about resisting change but about daring to be oneself.

Also Read: What Is It About the French Way of Life That Has Americans So Hooked? Even Emily In Paris Drop Big Hints

Tags: genderless fashionmen in dressesMilind SomanMilind Soman dress

More News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity, AAP Leader Credited Kejriwal For Bringing Fundamental Changes In Politics
Senate Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting
What Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey All About? Cast, First Look, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Appoints New Ukraine PM to Revive War Efforts
‘Too Early To Draw Conclusions,’ Says AAIB On Air India Plane Crash; Calls Out Foreign Media For Biased Reporting
AAIB Dubs Intl Media Reports “Irresponsible”, “Selective”, Appeals To Await For Final Report
Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
Lee Byung-hun: How Squid Game Changed His Career And Opened Doors For Him In Hollywood: Taken Aback By The Incredible Response
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?