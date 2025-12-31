New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

New Year’s Eve parties are incomplete without high-energy music, as you know, which will keep everyone dancing till the countdown touches zero. From Bollywood chartbusters to Hollywood party anthems, here’s a 100+ song playlist to turn your New Year’s Eve celebration into an all-night party.

Bollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs

Ultimate Dance & DJ Hits

High-Energy Club Numbers

Dil Chori

Coca Cola

Bom Diggy Diggy

Morni Banke

Dheeme Dheeme

Kamariya

Balma

Lungi Dance

Swag Se Swagat

Ghungroo

Bollywood Party Classics

Desi Girl

Dhoom Machale

Mauja Hi Mauja

Kajra Re

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Balam Pichkari

Radha

Nagada Nagada

Sadi Gali

Punjabi Wedding Song

Late-Night Grooves

Malang Title Track

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

Ghagra

Baby Doll

Chikni Chameli

Sheila Ki Jawani

Fevicol Se

The Disco Song

Beedi

Laila Main Laila

Evergreen Party Vibes

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Title)

Ole Ole

Jumma Chumma De De

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

Tan Tana Tan

Muqabla

Aa Ante Amalapuram

Oo Antava

Apna Time Aayega

Zingaat

Extra Dance Boosters

Hook Up Song

Selfie Le Le Re

Dilbar

O Saki Saki

Slow Motion

Ghungroo Toot Gaye

Besharam Rang

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Lutt Putt Gaya

Sher Khul Gaye

Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs

Global Party Anthems

Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

We Found Love – Rihanna

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Club & EDM Hits

Titanium – David Guetta

Turn Down for What – DJ Snake

Animals – Martin Garrix

Bang Bang – Jessie J

Levels – Avicii

Wake Me Up – Avicii

Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

Get Low – DJ Snake

The Business – Tiësto

Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO

Sing-Along Favorites

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Counting Stars – OneRepublic

Roar – Katy Perry

Firework – Katy Perry

On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons

Happy – Pharrell Williams

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Countdown-to-Midnight Songs

Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia

Closer – The Chainsmokers

Something Just Like This – Coldplay & Chainsmokers

Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay

Viva La Vida – Coldplay

Starboy – The Weeknd

Sugar – Maroon 5

Memories – Maroon 5

We Own the Night – Tiësto

New Year’s Day – Taylor Swift

Bonus Party Picks

Celebration – Kool & The Gang

Pump It – Black Eyed Peas

Waka Waka – Shakira

DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love – Usher

Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas