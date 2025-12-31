New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

New Year’s Eve parties are incomplete without high-energy music, as you know, which will keep everyone dancing till the countdown touches zero. From Bollywood chartbusters to Hollywood party anthems, here’s a 100+ song playlist to turn your New Year’s Eve celebration into an all-night party.
Bollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs
Ultimate Dance & DJ Hits
-
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai
-
Badtameez Dil
-
London Thumakda
-
Kala Chashma
-
Aankh Marey
-
Kar Gayi Chull
-
Saturday Saturday
-
Nachde Ne Saare
-
Gallan Goodiyan
-
Tareefan
High-Energy Club Numbers
-
Dil Chori
-
Coca Cola
-
Bom Diggy Diggy
-
Morni Banke
-
Dheeme Dheeme
-
Kamariya
-
Balma
-
Lungi Dance
-
Swag Se Swagat
-
Ghungroo
Bollywood Party Classics
-
Desi Girl
-
Dhoom Machale
-
Mauja Hi Mauja
-
Kajra Re
-
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
-
Balam Pichkari
-
Radha
-
Nagada Nagada
-
Sadi Gali
-
Punjabi Wedding Song
Late-Night Grooves
-
Malang Title Track
-
Nashe Si Chadh Gayi
-
Ghagra
-
Baby Doll
-
Chikni Chameli
-
Sheila Ki Jawani
-
Fevicol Se
-
The Disco Song
-
Beedi
-
Laila Main Laila
Evergreen Party Vibes
-
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Title)
-
Ole Ole
-
Jumma Chumma De De
-
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast
-
Tan Tana Tan
-
Muqabla
-
Aa Ante Amalapuram
-
Oo Antava
-
Apna Time Aayega
-
Zingaat
Extra Dance Boosters
-
Hook Up Song
-
Selfie Le Le Re
-
Dilbar
-
O Saki Saki
-
Slow Motion
-
Ghungroo Toot Gaye
-
Besharam Rang
-
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
-
Lutt Putt Gaya
-
Sher Khul Gaye
Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs
Global Party Anthems
-
Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars
-
Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO
-
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake
-
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
-
I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
-
We Found Love – Rihanna
-
Levitating – Dua Lipa
-
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
-
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
-
Dance Monkey – Tones and I
Club & EDM Hits
-
Titanium – David Guetta
-
Turn Down for What – DJ Snake
-
Animals – Martin Garrix
-
Bang Bang – Jessie J
-
Levels – Avicii
-
Wake Me Up – Avicii
-
Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas
-
Get Low – DJ Snake
-
The Business – Tiësto
-
Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO
Sing-Along Favorites
-
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
-
Perfect – Ed Sheeran
-
Counting Stars – OneRepublic
-
Roar – Katy Perry
-
Firework – Katy Perry
-
On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons
-
Happy – Pharrell Williams
-
Believer – Imagine Dragons
-
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
-
Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Countdown-to-Midnight Songs
-
Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia
-
Closer – The Chainsmokers
-
Something Just Like This – Coldplay & Chainsmokers
-
Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay
-
Viva La Vida – Coldplay
-
Starboy – The Weeknd
-
Sugar – Maroon 5
-
Memories – Maroon 5
-
We Own the Night – Tiësto
-
New Year’s Day – Taylor Swift
Bonus Party Picks
-
Celebration – Kool & The Gang
-
Pump It – Black Eyed Peas
-
Waka Waka – Shakira
-
DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love – Usher
-
Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas
