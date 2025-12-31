LIVE TV
New Year's Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

Ring in the New Year with a power-packed playlist of 100+ Bollywood and Hollywood party songs, featuring chartbusters, EDM hits, and evergreen anthems perfect for unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: December 31, 2025 12:24:20 IST

New Year’s Eve parties are incomplete without high-energy music, as you know, which will keep everyone dancing till the countdown touches zero. From Bollywood chartbusters to Hollywood party anthems, here’s a 100+ song playlist to turn your New Year’s Eve celebration into an all-night party.

Bollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs 

Ultimate Dance & DJ Hits

  1. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

  2. Badtameez Dil

  3. London Thumakda

  4. Kala Chashma

  5. Aankh Marey

  6. Kar Gayi Chull

  7. Saturday Saturday

  8. Nachde Ne Saare

  9. Gallan Goodiyan

  10. Tareefan

High-Energy Club Numbers

  1. Dil Chori

  2. Coca Cola

  3. Bom Diggy Diggy

  4. Morni Banke

  5. Dheeme Dheeme

  6. Kamariya

  7. Balma

  8. Lungi Dance

  9. Swag Se Swagat

  10. Ghungroo

Bollywood Party Classics

  1. Desi Girl

  2. Dhoom Machale

  3. Mauja Hi Mauja

  4. Kajra Re

  5. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

  6. Balam Pichkari

  7. Radha

  8. Nagada Nagada

  9. Sadi Gali

  10. Punjabi Wedding Song

Late-Night Grooves

  1. Malang Title Track

  2. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

  3. Ghagra

  4. Baby Doll

  5. Chikni Chameli

  6. Sheila Ki Jawani

  7. Fevicol Se

  8. The Disco Song

  9. Beedi

  10. Laila Main Laila

Evergreen Party Vibes

  1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Title)

  2. Ole Ole

  3. Jumma Chumma De De

  4. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

  5. Tan Tana Tan

  6. Muqabla

  7. Aa Ante Amalapuram

  8. Oo Antava

  9. Apna Time Aayega

  10. Zingaat

Extra Dance Boosters

  1. Hook Up Song

  2. Selfie Le Le Re

  3. Dilbar

  4. O Saki Saki

  5. Slow Motion

  6. Ghungroo Toot Gaye

  7. Besharam Rang

  8. Jhoome Jo Pathaan

  9. Lutt Putt Gaya

  10. Sher Khul Gaye

 

Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party Songs 

Global Party Anthems

  1. Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars

  2. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

  3. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

  4. Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

  5. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

  6. We Found Love – Rihanna

  7. Levitating – Dua Lipa

  8. Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

  9. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

  10. Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Club & EDM Hits

  1. Titanium – David Guetta

  2. Turn Down for What – DJ Snake

  3. Animals – Martin Garrix

  4. Bang Bang – Jessie J

  5. Levels – Avicii

  6. Wake Me Up – Avicii

  7. Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

  8. Get Low – DJ Snake

  9. The Business – Tiësto

  10. Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO

Sing-Along Favorites

  1. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

  2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

  3. Counting Stars – OneRepublic

  4. Roar – Katy Perry

  5. Firework – Katy Perry

  6. On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons

  7. Happy – Pharrell Williams

  8. Believer – Imagine Dragons

  9. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

  10. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Countdown-to-Midnight Songs

  1. Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia

  2. Closer – The Chainsmokers

  3. Something Just Like This – Coldplay & Chainsmokers

  4. Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay

  5. Viva La Vida – Coldplay

  6. Starboy – The Weeknd

  7. Sugar – Maroon 5

  8. Memories – Maroon 5

  9. We Own the Night – Tiësto

  10. New Year’s Day – Taylor Swift

Bonus Party Picks

  1. Celebration – Kool & The Gang

  2. Pump It – Black Eyed Peas

  3. Waka Waka – Shakira

  4. DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love – Usher

  5. Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS