Home > India > Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar

Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar

Sawan 2025 begins on July 11 and will continue till August 9, marking a spiritually significant month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees will observe Sawan Somwar Vrats on four consecutive Mondays July 14, 21, 28 and August 4.

sawan begins from today !

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 07:52:49 IST

Today is the day that kicks off the auspecious Sawan (Monsoon) according to the Hindu calendar. Today marks the first day of Sawan 2025. This sacred month started from July 11 till August 9, 2025. 

Devotees across India mark this holy period with fasting, puja rituals, and temple visits, dedicating each day to Lord Shiva. The period signifies purification, prayer, and dedication toward attaining divine blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Dates of Sawan Somwar Vrat in 2025

Devotees will observe fasts on every Monday during the month of Sawan, known as Sawan Somwar Vrat. 

The dates oif Sawan Ka Somwar (Monday) are : 

  • July 14, 2025

  • July 21, 2025

  • July 28, 2025

  • August 4, 2025

Many devotees also undertake the Solah Somwar Vrat, or sixteen consecutive Monday fasts, starting in Sawan. These fasts reflect unwavering devotion and are believed to fulfill wishes and bring peace and prosperity to the devotees and their families.

Rituals and Practices Followed During Sawan

Throughout Sawan, devotees perform specific rituals to honor Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A key ritual includes Abhishek of the Shivlingam using Panchamrit, a mixture of curd, ghee, honey, milk, sugar, and Ganga Jal. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, clean their homes and prayer spaces, and begin their day with meditation and chanting of Shiva mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. The Shivlingam is decorated with sacred flowers, sweets, itra (fragrance), and Akshat (unbroken rice grains), symbolizing purity and devotion during the entire month.

Puja Vidhi and Significance of Shiva Worship

Devotees strictly follow the Sawan Puja Vidhi throughout the month. After the early morning bath, they offer Bel Patra, milk, and water to the Shivlingam while continuously chanting mantras. Visiting Shiva temples and offering Panchamrit are essential elements of the rituals. The chanting of ‘Namah Shivaya’ is believed to purify the mind and soul. Many believe that dedicated prayers during Sawan can help overcome difficulties and attract divine blessings. The spiritual intensity of the month increases as each Monday passes, drawing more devotees toward the rituals.

Tags: sawan 2025sawan ka somwar

