Home > Lifestyle > Guru Purnima 2025: Significance And Greetings To Send To Your Gurus On This Day

Guru Purnima 2025: Significance And Greetings To Send To Your Gurus On This Day

Guru Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, July 10, marking a day of spiritual reverence across India. Observed on the full moon day of Ashadha, the festival honours gurus, teachers, and mentors who guide individuals through life’s journey. Also known as Vyas Purnima, the day commemorates the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, author of the Mahabharata and 18 Puranas.

Guru Purnia 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 07:44:36 IST

Guru Purnima 2025 will be observed on Thursday, July 10, as per the Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. The day holds deep spiritual, cultural, and emotional significance for millions across India and Nepal. People pay tribute to their gurus be it spiritual leaders, teachers, or life mentors who shape their values and help them navigate the journey of life.

In the digital age, many express their reverence through WhatsApp status updates, Instagram reels, Facebook posts, and YouTube shorts, reflecting the evolving modes of gratitude.

Guru Purnima Also Known as Vyas Purnima

Guru Purnima is also called Vyas Purnima in honor of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who was born on this day. Ved Vyasa authored the Mahabharata and compiled the 18 Puranas, making his contribution invaluable to Indian spiritual literature. On this occasion, devotees offer prayers and express gratitude to their gurus through rituals and offerings.

Many people remember not only spiritual mentors but also school teachers, parents, elder siblings, and friends who guided them during difficult phases in life. The day serves as a reminder to recognize and honor all sources of learning.

Guru Purnima Strengthens Social and Spiritual Bonds

Beyond religious observance, Guru Purnima plays a role in reinforcing personal relationships. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, where people are consumed by work and personal goals, Guru Purnima offers a chance to reconnect with mentors. Devotees offer flowers, garlands, sweets, and new clothes to their gurus. Those who live far away reach out through calls and video messages to convey their emotions. By seeking blessings, people believe they receive renewed positivity and strength to face life’s challenges. The day bridges tradition with the modern expression of gratitude.

Guru Purnima 2025 Quotes and Wishes to Share

Many people send meaningful wishes to their gurus as a token of respect. Here are a few Guru Purnima 2025 messages:

  1. “Without Guru there is no knowledge, without Guru there is no respect. Heartfelt greetings on this Guru Purnima; life is joyful because of your blessings.”

  2. “Guru is the lamp that dispels the darkness of ignorance without speaking. On this Guru Purnima, I salute him from my heart.”

  3. “The blessings of the Guru are the biggest asset of life. On this Guru Purnima, remember your Guru and offer true devotion at his feet.”

Tags: Greetings For GurusGuru Purnima 2025

