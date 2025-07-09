Guru Purnima 2025: Date, Timings, And Significance Of The Sacred Day

Guru Purnima 2025 to be celebrated on Juky 10, (Thursday) in India and many parts of the world. This sacred day is celebrated by the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities as a mark of respect for gurus those who lead us from darkness to light.

Guru Purnima carries centuries of spiritual legacy. For Hindus, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa the sage who compiled the Mahabharata and classified the Vedas. For Buddhists, it marks the day when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath, setting in motion the Wheel of Dharma.

In Jainism, the day is linked to Lord Mahavira’s disciples and their awakening to spiritual knowledge. On this occasion, disciples remember their lineage of teachers, honour the tradition of the guru-shishya bond, and acknowledge the transformative role of their mentors.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha. According to Drikpanchang.com, the Purnima Tithi begins at 1:36 AM on July 10 and ends at 2:06 AM on July 11.

Devotees typically begin the day early with prayers and rituals. Many gather in temples, ashrams, and gurudwaras for satsangs and spiritual gatherings, while several centres hold cultural and religious programs to mark the occasion.

On this day gratitude takes centre stage. People offer flowers, sweets, and symbolic gifts to their gurus as a sign of respect. Many devotees visit spiritual centres to seek blessings and participate in discourses, bhajans, and meditation sessions led by their teachers.

