Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Working non-standard hours, including night shifts and rotating schedules, impacts energy and long-term health. Many shift workers face disrupted circadian rhythms, insomnia, and excessive sleepiness. Doctors said these conditions increase cardiovascular risks. They also pointed out that the presence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) worsens fatigue and health outcomes. OSA fragments sleep and contributes to poor daytime functioning, adding to the challenges already faced by shift workers.

Experts Explain Impact on Energy and Sleep

“Shift work and obstructive sleep apnea often travel together to drain energy and strain health,” said Dr. John Muchahary, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Goa. “Up to one in four shift workers meet criteria for shift work disorder, which involves persistent insomnia or excessive sleepiness tied to work schedules.

Disrupted circadian rhythms from night or rotating shifts are linked to higher risks of cardiometabolic disease, including heart attacks,” he added.

The Role of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA, marked by repeated airway collapse during sleep, worsens sleep disruption. Dr. Muchahary explained, “OSA drives surges in blood pressure and is strongly associated with hypertension and endothelial dysfunction. Large studies show its link to cardiovascular disease, so treatment should focus on symptom relief, safety, and quality of life. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) therapy can reduce daytime sleepiness and lower crash risk, especially for night-shift workers in safety-sensitive roles.”

Practical Solutions for Shift Workers

Dr. Priyadarsini Parida, Consultant – Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, highlighted that managing sleep-wake disorder (SWSD) requires both organisational and personal strategies. “Timed bright-light exposure during shifts, avoiding morning sunlight on the commute home, and ensuring a cool, dark, quiet sleep environment are essential. Melatonin can also modestly improve adaptation in some cases,” she said.

Strategies to Improve Sleep Quality

Experts suggested practical measures to reduce fatigue in shift workers:

Strategic naps: Short naps before or during shifts maintain alertness.

Caffeine management: Low-dose caffeine helps reduce sleepiness but should be avoided within six hours of sleep.

Consistent anchor sleep: Maintaining a fixed core sleep period stabilises circadian rhythms.

Focus on Long-Term Health

Doctors also advised shift workers to protect cardiovascular and metabolic health. They recommended maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, controlling blood pressure, and avoiding alcohol before sleep. Experts emphasised that good sleep hygiene, medical treatment for OSA, and lifestyle management can improve quality of life for those working in night and rotating shifts.

