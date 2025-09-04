LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Doctors warned that night shifts and rotating schedules disrupt sleep, increase fatigue, and raise heart disease risk, especially when combined with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Experts from Manipal Hospitals said one in four shift workers show signs of shift work disorder.

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 04:55:09 IST

Working non-standard hours, including night shifts and rotating schedules, impacts energy and long-term health. Many shift workers face disrupted circadian rhythms, insomnia, and excessive sleepiness. Doctors said these conditions increase cardiovascular risks. They also pointed out that the presence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) worsens fatigue and health outcomes. OSA fragments sleep and contributes to poor daytime functioning, adding to the challenges already faced by shift workers.

Experts Explain Impact on Energy and Sleep

“Shift work and obstructive sleep apnea often travel together to drain energy and strain health,” said Dr. John Muchahary, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Goa. “Up to one in four shift workers meet criteria for shift work disorder, which involves persistent insomnia or excessive sleepiness tied to work schedules.

Disrupted circadian rhythms from night or rotating shifts are linked to higher risks of cardiometabolic disease, including heart attacks,” he added.

The Role of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA, marked by repeated airway collapse during sleep, worsens sleep disruption. Dr. Muchahary explained, “OSA drives surges in blood pressure and is strongly associated with hypertension and endothelial dysfunction. Large studies show its link to cardiovascular disease, so treatment should focus on symptom relief, safety, and quality of life. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) therapy can reduce daytime sleepiness and lower crash risk, especially for night-shift workers in safety-sensitive roles.”

Practical Solutions for Shift Workers

Dr. Priyadarsini Parida, Consultant – Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, highlighted that managing sleep-wake disorder (SWSD) requires both organisational and personal strategies. “Timed bright-light exposure during shifts, avoiding morning sunlight on the commute home, and ensuring a cool, dark, quiet sleep environment are essential. Melatonin can also modestly improve adaptation in some cases,” she said.

Strategies to Improve Sleep Quality

Experts suggested practical measures to reduce fatigue in shift workers:

  • Strategic naps: Short naps before or during shifts maintain alertness.

  • Caffeine management: Low-dose caffeine helps reduce sleepiness but should be avoided within six hours of sleep.

  • Consistent anchor sleep: Maintaining a fixed core sleep period stabilises circadian rhythms.

Focus on Long-Term Health

Doctors also advised shift workers to protect cardiovascular and metabolic health. They recommended maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, controlling blood pressure, and avoiding alcohol before sleep. Experts emphasised that good sleep hygiene, medical treatment for OSA, and lifestyle management can improve quality of life for those working in night and rotating shifts.

Must Read: Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

Tags: Sleep Cycle

RELATED News

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Step By Step Guide To Growing Jade Plant Indoors For Prosperity and Longevity
FOMO vs JOMO: The Hidden Trick to Finding Digital Peace in a Hyper-Connected World

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks

QUICK LINKS