LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

The Election Commission confirmed that Bihar voters who missed the September 1 deadline to file claims and objections for the draft rolls can still apply until the last date of nominations. However, such names may not appear in the September 30 publication but will feature in the final frozen rolls before polling.

Bihar Voter List Draft
Bihar Voter List Draft

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 03:36:30 IST

Those who missed the September 1 deadline to file claims or objections for corrections or inclusion in Bihar’s draft voter list can still apply until the last date of nomination filing for the upcoming elections.

Officials explained that applications submitted after September 1 may not appear in the final rolls scheduled for release on September 30, but they will be included in the updated electoral rolls used during polling once the list is frozen on the nomination deadline.

The Election Commission clarified that the process is continuous but subject to legal provisions under election laws.

It is known that the voter list is updated on a continuous basis but must be frozen before elections. Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, bars any addition, deletion, amendment, or transposition in electoral rolls after the last date of nominations until the election concludes.

Names submitted beyond September 1 may not be printed in the September 30 publication but will appear in the final list once frozen. Officials said this practice ensures fair conduct of elections and provides clarity before the nomination process begins in each constituency.

Here’s How You Can Check Your Name In The List 

  • In the search bar> search for : Search in Electoral RollOr go to : https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/
  • Add your EPIC Number and select your state 
  • Enter Captcha written 
  • Click On Search 

Deadlines and Forms for Claims and Objections

Under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, July 25 was the last date for form submission, while the draft rolls were published on August 1. Citizens could submit claims and objections until September 1.

Voters use Form 6 for new additions, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections. Officials confirmed that forms will still be accepted until the nomination deadline. The September 1 deadline allowed officials to begin finalising the draft rolls in time for September 30. The process ensures that most eligible voters are already included before the final publication.

Bihar Elections Is Knocking The Door 

As of June 24, Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. The number dropped to 7.24 crore after the Election Commission deleted 65 lakh names of voters who were found to be dead, migrated, or enrolled at multiple places. Officials confirmed that the revision aimed at cleaning up the electoral rolls for better accuracy. The term of the Bihar Assembly ends in November 2025, and elections are expected to take place before then. The Commission is working to ensure every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls before polling begins.

Must Read: GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters?

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar SIRvoter list

RELATED News

Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

QUICK LINKS