Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List

Those who missed the September 1 deadline to file claims or objections for corrections or inclusion in Bihar’s draft voter list can still apply until the last date of nomination filing for the upcoming elections.

Officials explained that applications submitted after September 1 may not appear in the final rolls scheduled for release on September 30, but they will be included in the updated electoral rolls used during polling once the list is frozen on the nomination deadline.

The Election Commission clarified that the process is continuous but subject to legal provisions under election laws.

It is known that the voter list is updated on a continuous basis but must be frozen before elections. Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, bars any addition, deletion, amendment, or transposition in electoral rolls after the last date of nominations until the election concludes.

Names submitted beyond September 1 may not be printed in the September 30 publication but will appear in the final list once frozen. Officials said this practice ensures fair conduct of elections and provides clarity before the nomination process begins in each constituency.

Here’s How You Can Check Your Name In The List

In the search bar> search for : Search in Electoral RollOr go to : https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

Add your EPIC Number and select your state

Enter Captcha written

Click On Search

Deadlines and Forms for Claims and Objections

Under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, July 25 was the last date for form submission, while the draft rolls were published on August 1. Citizens could submit claims and objections until September 1.

Voters use Form 6 for new additions, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections. Officials confirmed that forms will still be accepted until the nomination deadline. The September 1 deadline allowed officials to begin finalising the draft rolls in time for September 30. The process ensures that most eligible voters are already included before the final publication.

Bihar Elections Is Knocking The Door

As of June 24, Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. The number dropped to 7.24 crore after the Election Commission deleted 65 lakh names of voters who were found to be dead, migrated, or enrolled at multiple places. Officials confirmed that the revision aimed at cleaning up the electoral rolls for better accuracy. The term of the Bihar Assembly ends in November 2025, and elections are expected to take place before then. The Commission is working to ensure every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls before polling begins.

